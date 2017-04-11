We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Timeshift

E3 of 5
About Episode Guide
S17-E3 Timeshift: Dial 'B' for Britain: The Story of the Landline
Premiere

S17-E3 Timeshift: Dial 'B' for Britain: The Story of the Landline

Today 9pm - 10pm BBC Four
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 2am - 3am BBC Four
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Smartphone “zombies” might be a curse on modern pavements, but when telephones were first introduced into Victorian houses, they were seen as stains on the sanctity of home life – “thundering nuisances” as one clip in this fun, fact-filled history of the landline network has it.

Victoria Coren Mitchell’s arch narration places the changes in our phone habits in their wider social contexts, while excellent contributors, including GPO engineers and switchboard operators, provide juicy details, such as the story of the first act of phone-box vandalism (in 1907!) and a switchboard operator’s delightful tale of the misunderstanding over a plummy woman’s request for the “Countess of Ayr’s” number.

Summary

Victoria Coren Mitchell narrates this Timeshift documentary telling the story of how Britain's phone network was built over the course of 100 years, from early call boxes to the Post Office Tower, and its impact on the public.

Cast & Crew

Narrator Victoria Coren Mitchell
Executive Producer John Das
Producer Andy Hall
Documentary Science

Have Your Say What did you think of Timeshift: Dial 'B' for Britain: The Story of the Landline?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Freeview film of the day: 21 Jump Street 6h ago
Peter Kay's Car Share made a triumphant return and viewers loved the cheeky road signs 19 Apr
Yes, that is Varys from Game of Thrones dressed up as a smurfette in Peter Kay's Car Share 19 Apr
Murder in Successville series 3: meet the celebrities 19 Apr