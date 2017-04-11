Review

by David Crawford

Smartphone “zombies” might be a curse on modern pavements, but when telephones were first introduced into Victorian houses, they were seen as stains on the sanctity of home life – “thundering nuisances” as one clip in this fun, fact-filled history of the landline network has it.



Victoria Coren Mitchell’s arch narration places the changes in our phone habits in their wider social contexts, while excellent contributors, including GPO engineers and switchboard operators, provide juicy details, such as the story of the first act of phone-box vandalism (in 1907!) and a switchboard operator’s delightful tale of the misunderstanding over a plummy woman’s request for the “Countess of Ayr’s” number.



