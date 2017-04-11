We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
E3 of 5
Episode Guide
Premiere
S17-E3 Timeshift: Dial 'B' for Britain: The Story of the Landline
Today 9pm - 10pm
BBC Four
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
2am - 3am
BBC Four
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
David Crawford
Smartphone “zombies” might be a curse on modern pavements, but when telephones were first introduced into Victorian houses, they were seen as stains on the sanctity of home life – “thundering nuisances” as one clip in this fun, fact-filled history of the landline network has it.
Victoria Coren Mitchell’s arch narration places the changes in our phone habits in their wider social contexts, while excellent contributors, including GPO engineers and switchboard operators, provide juicy details, such as the story of the first act of phone-box vandalism (in 1907!) and a switchboard operator’s delightful tale of the misunderstanding over a plummy woman’s request for the “Countess of Ayr’s” number.
Summary
Victoria Coren Mitchell narrates this
Timeshift
documentary telling the story of how Britain's phone network was built over the course of 100 years, from early call boxes to the Post Office Tower, and its impact on the public.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
Victoria Coren Mitchell
Executive Producer
John Das
Producer
Andy Hall
Documentary
Science
What did you think of
Timeshift: Dial 'B' for Britain: The Story of the Landline
?
