Bucket
E2 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 2
Today 10pm - 10:25pm
BBC Four
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
3am - 3:30am
BBC Four
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Mark Braxton
The barrier between free-spirited 70-year-old Mim and her estranged daughter Fran seems immovable. Revisiting her Cambridge alma mater as part of her bucket list, Mim proudly declares, “My generation broke the rules.” To which Fran replies, “And left my generation the bill.” So as one wanders down memory lane, the other wonders if she can turn her life around.
The inspired pairing of Miriam Margolyes and Frog Stone is creating a winning mash of bawdy quips and musings on mortality – with intelligent use of great pop hits. And once again the cringes of parent/child recognition give way to a glowing finale. As Mim persuasively puts it, “Always ask: what’s next?”
Summary
Mim decides to fund the bucket list by selling a few old items, one of which is buried at her old college - where Fran is excited at the thought of meeting a famous historian.
Cast & Crew
Fran
Frog Stone
Mim
Miriam Margolyes
Boris
Waleed Akhtar
Mary Tash
Maggie Steed
Waiter
Iain McKee
Director
Rebecca Rycroft
Executive Producer
Judy Counihan
Producer
Katie Mavroleon
Writer
Frog Stone
Sitcom
Full Episode Guide
