We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Bucket

E2 of 4
About Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 2
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 2

Today 10pm - 10:25pm BBC Four
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 3am - 3:30am BBC Four
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

The barrier between free-spirited 70-year-old Mim and her estranged daughter Fran seems immovable. Revisiting her Cambridge alma mater as part of her bucket list, Mim proudly declares, “My generation broke the rules.” To which Fran replies, “And left my generation the bill.” So as one wanders down memory lane, the other wonders if she can turn her life around.

The inspired pairing of Miriam Margolyes and Frog Stone is creating a winning mash of bawdy quips and musings on mortality – with intelligent use of great pop hits. And once again the cringes of parent/child recognition give way to a glowing finale. As Mim persuasively puts it, “Always ask: what’s next?”

Summary

Mim decides to fund the bucket list by selling a few old items, one of which is buried at her old college - where Fran is excited at the thought of meeting a famous historian.

Cast & Crew

Fran Frog Stone
Mim Miriam Margolyes
Boris Waleed Akhtar
Mary Tash Maggie Steed
Waiter Iain McKee
Director Rebecca Rycroft
Executive Producer Judy Counihan
Producer Katie Mavroleon
Writer Frog Stone
see more
Sitcom

Have Your Say What did you think of Bucket?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Freeview film of the day: 21 Jump Street 6h ago
Peter Kay's Car Share made a triumphant return and viewers loved the cheeky road signs 19 Apr
Yes, that is Varys from Game of Thrones dressed up as a smurfette in Peter Kay's Car Share 19 Apr
Murder in Successville series 3: meet the celebrities 19 Apr