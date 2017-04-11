Review

by Mark Braxton

The barrier between free-spirited 70-year-old Mim and her estranged daughter Fran seems immovable. Revisiting her Cambridge alma mater as part of her bucket list, Mim proudly declares, “My generation broke the rules.” To which Fran replies, “And left my generation the bill.” So as one wanders down memory lane, the other wonders if she can turn her life around.



The inspired pairing of Miriam Margolyes and Frog Stone is creating a winning mash of bawdy quips and musings on mortality – with intelligent use of great pop hits. And once again the cringes of parent/child recognition give way to a glowing finale. As Mim persuasively puts it, “Always ask: what’s next?”



