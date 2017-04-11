Mind Over Marathon

Review

by David Butcher

It's hard to find a better testament to the power of exercise as a tool for mental wellbeing than Rhian. She has PTSD and anxiety after her one-year-old son died suddenly of pneumonia. Her husband disappeared a few days after that tragedy and took his own life, leaving Rhian to raise their surviving children. It's an ordeal that would test anyone: “I can't let anything else bad happen to me,” she says.



Rhian is one of ten impressive volunteers with a variety of mental health conditions who have agreed to train for the 2017 London Marathon. Watching them train makes for an inspiring, emotionally charged programme, sensitively helmed by Nick Knowles.



