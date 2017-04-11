We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Radio Times Festival news
More
Radio Times Festival news
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Mind Over Marathon
E1 of 2
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 1
Today 9pm - 10pm
BBC One (not Northern Ireland)
See Repeats
Today,
10:45pm - 11:45pm
BBC One Northern Ireland
Wed 26 Apr,
12:20am - 1:20am
BBC One (not Northern Ireland, Wales)
Wed 26 Apr,
12:45am - 1:45am
BBC One Northern Ireland
Thu 27 Apr,
1:10am - 2:10am
BBC One Wales
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
It's hard to find a better testament to the power of exercise as a tool for mental wellbeing than Rhian. She has PTSD and anxiety after her one-year-old son died suddenly of pneumonia. Her husband disappeared a few days after that tragedy and took his own life, leaving Rhian to raise their surviving children. It's an ordeal that would test anyone: “I can't let anything else bad happen to me,” she says.
Rhian is one of ten impressive volunteers with a variety of mental health conditions who have agreed to train for the 2017 London Marathon. Watching them train makes for an inspiring, emotionally charged programme, sensitively helmed by Nick Knowles.
Summary
First of a two-part documentary in which Nick Knowles helps a group of runners, living with or affected by mental health issues, as they train for the ultimate test of mind over matter - the London Marathon. Nick sets out to find 10 inspiring runners with a range of different mental health problems, and then follows their progress as they prepare both physically and mentally for the race, for which they will be running as part of Heads Together, a campaign led by Princes William and Harry.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Nick Knowles
Director
Fiona Poustie
Executive Producer
Robi Dutta
Producer
Fiona Poustie
Series Director
Peter Coventry
Series Producer
Peter Coventry
see more
Documentary
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Mind Over Marathon
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
London Marathon 2016: meet the 'Ever Present' runners who have taken part in every single...
Just 12 people have run the marathon every year since it began in 1981. And one of them works for Radio Times...
James Cracknell pips Jenson Button to the finish line in celebrity London Marathon race
Man dressed as Tardis leads the race of wacky London Marathon costumes
Call the Midwife's Helen George: "I think getting fit rather than skinny is such a good...
London Marathon 2013: Sian Williams - "I'm doing it with my mum in mind"
London Marathon 2013: Susanna Reid - “What on earth am I doing?”
Jonathan Pearce and Sophie Raworth share their marathon inspirations
Sophie Raworth: running the London Marathon nearly killed me
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Freeview film of the day: 21 Jump Street
6h ago
Peter Kay's Car Share made a triumphant return and viewers loved the cheeky road signs
19 Apr
Yes, that is Varys from Game of Thrones dressed up as a smurfette in Peter Kay's Car Share
19 Apr
London Marathon 2013: Sophie Raworth - "I love pushing myself to the limit"
21 Apr