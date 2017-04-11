We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Mind Over Marathon

Series 1-Episode 1
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 1

Today 9pm - 10pm BBC One (not Northern Ireland)
Today, 10:45pm - 11:45pm BBC One Northern Ireland
Wed 26 Apr, 12:20am - 1:20am BBC One (not Northern Ireland, Wales)
Wed 26 Apr, 12:45am - 1:45am BBC One Northern Ireland
Thu 27 Apr, 1:10am - 2:10am BBC One Wales
It's hard to find a better testament to the power of exercise as a tool for mental wellbeing than Rhian. She has PTSD and anxiety after her one-year-old son died suddenly of pneumonia. Her husband disappeared a few days after that tragedy and took his own life, leaving Rhian to raise their surviving children. It's an ordeal that would test anyone: “I can't let anything else bad happen to me,” she says.

Rhian is one of ten impressive volunteers with a variety of mental health conditions who have agreed to train for the 2017 London Marathon. Watching them train makes for an inspiring, emotionally charged programme, sensitively helmed by Nick Knowles.

Summary

First of a two-part documentary in which Nick Knowles helps a group of runners, living with or affected by mental health issues, as they train for the ultimate test of mind over matter - the London Marathon. Nick sets out to find 10 inspiring runners with a range of different mental health problems, and then follows their progress as they prepare both physically and mentally for the race, for which they will be running as part of Heads Together, a campaign led by Princes William and Harry.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Nick Knowles
Director Fiona Poustie
Executive Producer Robi Dutta
Producer Fiona Poustie
Series Director Peter Coventry
Series Producer Peter Coventry
Documentary

