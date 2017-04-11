We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Review
by
Sarah Carson
Spin
continues to prove itself one of the most superbly tense, thrilling dramas on television. The dust shows no sign of settling after last week’s assassination of far-right presidential candidate Morlaix.
France’s political climate is in chaos – and President Marjorie (Nicolas Marié) is struggling to steer the country with any semblance of confidence after the resignation of Prime Minister Maxime Beaugendre.
The well-intentioned but imprudent attempt of Marjorie’s wife Elisabeth (Carole Bouquet) to smuggle a young French woman from an Arab state spectacularly, humiliatingly backfires. And has her husband considering divorce – a further PR nightmare.
Summary
Betrayed by his friend, prime minister Maxime Beaugendre, Alain Marjorie is forced to form a new government. Journalist Apolline Vremler - Simon Kapita's ex-wife - leaves Paris for Lebanon, where she is investigating a corruption case to which Clemence Parodi, the writer of a draft law decisive for the government, is closely linked. However, another more intimate scandal threatens the presidency. Nicolas Marie stars. In French.
Cast & Crew
Elisabeth Marjorie
Carole Bouquet
Simon Kapita
Bruno Wolkowitch
Alain Marjorie
Nicolas Marie
Ludovic Desmeuze
Gregory Fitoussi
Clemence Parodi
Rachida Brakni
Maxime Beaugendre
Laurent Lucas
Robert Palissy
Yves Pignot
Apolline Vremler
Emmanuelle Bach
Philippe Deleuvre
Philippe Magnan
Anne-Marie Carrere
Sophie-Charlotte Husson
Karen
Jina Djemba
Maitre Kelner
Christophe Brault
Marianne Joly
Sarah Grappin
Bataille
Marc Pierret
Tony Morillon
Serge Biavan
Jacques Brenner
Alain Bouzigues
Judge Nadege Magnier
Francoise Gillard
Sonia
Elisbeth Commelin
Caroline Vitoz
Claude Perron
Martin Palissy
Guillaume Marquet
Toufik
Amir El Kacem
Aline Joly
Marie Pascale Grenier
Captain Barraud
Marc Raffray
Joel Joly
Mario Macquand
Meredith
Nancy Tate
Samir Zafra
Hammou Graia
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Gregory Fitoussi is "really scared" his mad French spin-doctor series is coming true
The star of new political drama Spin says "there’s a chance the far right could win. And I honestly don’t want to think about that”
Interview |
Who is Walter? Meet the foreign drama expert who brought Deutschland...
Spin preview: "sharp suits and even sharper dialogue"
