Summary

Betrayed by his friend, prime minister Maxime Beaugendre, Alain Marjorie is forced to form a new government. Journalist Apolline Vremler - Simon Kapita's ex-wife - leaves Paris for Lebanon, where she is investigating a corruption case to which Clemence Parodi, the writer of a draft law decisive for the government, is closely linked. However, another more intimate scandal threatens the presidency. Nicolas Marie stars. In French.