The Supervet

Review

by Jane Rackham

All three canine patients brought in to Noel Fitzpatrick’s referral practice are in a bad way.



Pointer Hector has a major problem with his spine and needs surgery urgently. After being hit by a car, labradoodle Mitzi’s pelvis is crushed, but she may have a serious neck injury as well.



Zola, a giant leonberger, has an aggressive cancer that means her owners must decide whether to put her through treatment that may prolong her life but not necessarily give her a better quality of life. “We’re not out of the woods but we can see the fields,” Noel tells one set of distraught owners reassuringly. But others get the worst news possible.



