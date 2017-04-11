We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

The Supervet

E1
About Episode Guide
Series 9-Episode 1
Premiere

Series 9-Episode 1

Today 8pm - 9pm Channel 4
See Repeats
Today, 9pm - 10pm Channel 4 +1
Tomorrow, 8pm - 9pm 4seven
Monday, 8pm - 9pm 4seven
Tuesday, 12:05am - 1:05am 4seven
Thu 27 Apr, 1:05am - 2am 4seven
Sun 30 Apr, 7pm - 8pm Channel 4 HD
Sun 30 Apr, 8pm - 9pm Channel 4 +1 HD
HD SUB
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

All three canine patients brought in to Noel Fitzpatrick’s referral practice are in a bad way.

Pointer Hector has a major problem with his spine and needs surgery urgently. After being hit by a car, labradoodle Mitzi’s pelvis is crushed, but she may have a serious neck injury as well.

Zola, a giant leonberger, has an aggressive cancer that means her owners must decide whether to put her through treatment that may prolong her life but not necessarily give her a better quality of life. “We’re not out of the woods but we can see the fields,” Noel tells one set of distraught owners reassuringly. But others get the worst news possible.

Summary

Noel Fitzpatrick and his team return to provide more cutting-edge animal care. The professor's first patient is labradoodle Mitzi, who has been hit by a car - and Noel's biggest concern is that she may have suffered nerve damage, leaving her owners fearing the worst. Options are limited for 10-month-old German pointer Hector, who is struggling to walk - he must undergo spinal surgery or face the prospect of being put to sleep, while a Leonberger with a cancerous leg undergoes an operation to remove the tumour.

Cast & Crew

Director Ben Borland
Director Dane McDonald
Executive Producer Alex Sutherland
Producer Ben Borland
Producer Dane McDonald
Series Producer Lucy Kennedy
see more
Nature

Have Your Say What did you think of The Supervet?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick: "I walk a moral tightrope between life and death"

Pioneering vet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick fitted Oscar the cat with bionic paws - now he wants to try his techniques on humans...
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Freeview film of the day: 21 Jump Street 6h ago
Peter Kay's Car Share made a triumphant return and viewers loved the cheeky road signs 19 Apr
Yes, that is Varys from Game of Thrones dressed up as a smurfette in Peter Kay's Car Share 19 Apr
Murder in Successville series 3: meet the celebrities 19 Apr