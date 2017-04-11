We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Radio Times Festival news
More
Radio Times Festival news
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
The Supervet
E1
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 9-Episode 1
Today 8pm - 9pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Today,
9pm - 10pm
Channel 4 +1
Tomorrow,
8pm - 9pm
4seven
Monday,
8pm - 9pm
4seven
Tuesday,
12:05am - 1:05am
4seven
Thu 27 Apr,
1:05am - 2am
4seven
Sun 30 Apr,
7pm - 8pm
Channel 4 HD
Sun 30 Apr,
8pm - 9pm
Channel 4 +1 HD
HD
SUB
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
All three canine patients brought in to Noel Fitzpatrick’s referral practice are in a bad way.
Pointer Hector has a major problem with his spine and needs surgery urgently. After being hit by a car, labradoodle Mitzi’s pelvis is crushed, but she may have a serious neck injury as well.
Zola, a giant leonberger, has an aggressive cancer that means her owners must decide whether to put her through treatment that may prolong her life but not necessarily give her a better quality of life. “We’re not out of the woods but we can see the fields,” Noel tells one set of distraught owners reassuringly. But others get the worst news possible.
Summary
Noel Fitzpatrick and his team return to provide more cutting-edge animal care. The professor's first patient is labradoodle Mitzi, who has been hit by a car - and Noel's biggest concern is that she may have suffered nerve damage, leaving her owners fearing the worst. Options are limited for 10-month-old German pointer Hector, who is struggling to walk - he must undergo spinal surgery or face the prospect of being put to sleep, while a Leonberger with a cancerous leg undergoes an operation to remove the tumour.
Cast & Crew
Director
Ben Borland
Director
Dane McDonald
Executive Producer
Alex Sutherland
Producer
Ben Borland
Producer
Dane McDonald
Series Producer
Lucy Kennedy
see more
Nature
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Supervet
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick: "I walk a moral tightrope between life and death"
Pioneering vet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick fitted Oscar the cat with bionic paws - now he wants to try his techniques on humans...
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Freeview film of the day: 21 Jump Street
6h ago
Peter Kay's Car Share made a triumphant return and viewers loved the cheeky road signs
19 Apr
Yes, that is Varys from Game of Thrones dressed up as a smurfette in Peter Kay's Car Share
19 Apr
Murder in Successville series 3: meet the celebrities
19 Apr