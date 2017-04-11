Unreported World

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Seyi Rhodes visits the set of a TV entertainment show in Seoul where defectors from North Korea lift the lid on life under the Communist regime. Now on My Way to Meet You is one of many similar shows, watched by millions of South Koreans and providing a window into the hardships and corruption of the north.

But it’s bizarre to watch Suuyeoung Lee make her first appearance on the show and describe the trauma of seeing her father for the last time – all against a cartoonsh set and jingling sound effects.

Another star of the show, 26-year-old Eunhee Park, describes what made her want to defect: she wanted the freedom to dye her hair and wear “pretty summer clothes”.

Seyi Rhodes reports from the set of a hit South Korean TV show that has made defectors from North Korea into TV stars. Now on My Way to Meet You mixes showbiz entertainment and shocking personal testimony, with local celebrities quizzing the defectors on what life is like across the border. More than 400 defectors have been interviewed and their stories chart the very latest about life under Kim Jong-un, which for many South Koreans has become a major source of information about their northern neighbour.

Cast & Crew

Reporter Seyi Rhodes
Director Kate Hardie-Buckley
Series Editor Monica Garnsey
Series Editor Hugo Ward
Documentary

