Unreported World

Review

by David Butcher

Seyi Rhodes visits the set of a TV entertainment show in Seoul where defectors from North Korea lift the lid on life under the Communist regime. Now on My Way to Meet You is one of many similar shows, watched by millions of South Koreans and providing a window into the hardships and corruption of the north.



But it’s bizarre to watch Suuyeoung Lee make her first appearance on the show and describe the trauma of seeing her father for the last time – all against a cartoonsh set and jingling sound effects.



Another star of the show, 26-year-old Eunhee Park, describes what made her want to defect: she wanted the freedom to dye her hair and wear “pretty summer clothes”.