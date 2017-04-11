Midnight Sun

Review

by Mark Braxton

An initial flashback to one year previously shows the level of complicity involved in Kiruna’s woes, as the townsfolk draw straws for one person to commit a terrible deed.



But back to the present, and Kahina has a weird exchange with her fellow Français, while Kahina’s Swedish colleague Anders makes discoveries that enable him to tell her, “It’s all connected.” With more puzzle pieces fitting, the picture is indeed becoming discernible – but with two more deaths, the story is far from over.



