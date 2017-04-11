We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Midnight Sun

E6 of 8
Series 1-Episode 6
Repeat

Series 1-Episode 6

Wednesday 2:05am - 3:15am Sky Atlantic
Wednesday, 3:05am - 4:15am Sky Atlantic +1
An initial flashback to one year previously shows the level of complicity involved in Kiruna’s woes, as the townsfolk draw straws for one person to commit a terrible deed.

But back to the present, and Kahina has a weird exchange with her fellow Français, while Kahina’s Swedish colleague Anders makes discoveries that enable him to tell her, “It’s all connected.” With more puzzle pieces fitting, the picture is indeed becoming discernible – but with two more deaths, the story is far from over.

Kahina sends her son back to France and discovers one of the victims' bodies was never found.
Everything you need to know about new Sky Atlantic drama Midnight Sun

What is it about? Who's in it? Here's what we know about the upcoming crime thriller
