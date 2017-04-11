We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Orange Is the New Black

E1 of 13
S1-E1 I Wasn't Ready
Premiere

S1-E1 I Wasn't Ready

Tomorrow 11:50pm - 1:05am Sony Channel
Friday, 12:50am - 2:05am Sony Channel +1
Monday, 11:10pm - 12:25am Sony Channel
Monday, 12:10am - 1:25am Sony Channel +1
Sat 29 Apr, 11:50pm - 1:05am Sony Channel
Sat 29 Apr, 12:50am - 2:05am Sony Channel +1
By now, you’ve probably heard of Orange Is the New Black, the smash hit comedy-drama about the inmates at a women’s prison. But unless you have Netflix – where it’s the streaming service’s most-watched original series - you won’t have been able to watch it, until now. Based on a memoir by Piper Kerman, the show opens as attractive, middle class Piper is sent to prison for drug-smuggling offences. Sounds predictable – a brutal reality check ensues – but the series has been rightly heralded for its shining female cast and its revolutionary treatment.

It’s an unflinching and refreshing presentation of prisoners, racial issues, transgender people, sexuality, and for casting actors at all points on the spectrum of body types. Compelling and intelligently scripted, it’s never too late to see a must-see.

American comedy drama telling the story of Piper Kerman, an unlikely convict sent to a women's federal prison for a money-trafficking offense years earlier.
Drama

