We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Radio Times Festival news
More
Radio Times Festival news
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Orange Is the New Black
E1 of 13
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E1 I Wasn't Ready
Tomorrow 11:50pm - 1:05am
Sony Channel
See Repeats
Friday,
12:50am - 2:05am
Sony Channel +1
Monday,
11:10pm - 12:25am
Sony Channel
Monday,
12:10am - 1:25am
Sony Channel +1
Sat 29 Apr,
11:50pm - 1:05am
Sony Channel
Sat 29 Apr,
12:50am - 2:05am
Sony Channel +1
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Sarah Carson
By now, you’ve probably heard of
Orange Is the New Black
, the smash hit comedy-drama about the inmates at a women’s prison. But unless you have Netflix – where it’s the streaming service’s most-watched original series - you won’t have been able to watch it, until now. Based on a memoir by Piper Kerman, the show opens as attractive, middle class Piper is sent to prison for drug-smuggling offences. Sounds predictable – a brutal reality check ensues – but the series has been rightly heralded for its shining female cast and its revolutionary treatment.
It’s an unflinching and refreshing presentation of prisoners, racial issues, transgender people, sexuality, and for casting actors at all points on the spectrum of body types. Compelling and intelligently scripted, it’s never too late to see a must-see.
Summary
American comedy drama telling the story of Piper Kerman, an unlikely convict sent to a women's federal prison for a money-trafficking offense years earlier.
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
I Wasn't Ready
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix |
First look at Orange is the New Black season 5
The first footage from season five picks up exactly where we left Litchfield in season four, with Daya holding the gun and the prison riot in full swing
Rumour has it |
Orange is the New Black's Ruby Rose in talks to join Pitch Perfect 3
Orange Is the New Black actor joins Will Smith's Netflix movie
OITNB actress joins Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
Orange Is the New Black has really lost its way
Meet the cast of Orange Is the New Black series 4
You know you're addicted to Orange is the New Black when...
Why Spanish thriller Locked Up could be the new Orange is the New Black
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Orange Is the New Black: Taylor Schilling and Piper Kerman on jumpsuits, nude scenes and comedy
19 Apr
Mrs Brown’s Boys wins Best Comedy at the National Television Awards
25 Jan
2016 was a feast for lovers of drama – so don't forget to vote in the National Television Awards
7 Jan
You can finally download shows on Netflix to watch offline
30 Nov