Review
Huw Fullerton
This US computer-hacking drama has become a worldwide hit, with its second series gaining critical plaudits and award nominations when it first aired last summer.
However, since then the drama has only aired for UK fans on the appropriately tech-y Amazon Prime streaming service, making this new broadcast the first time it’s appeared over here on “proper” telly.
Then again, such an airing would probably be too retro for lead character and computer wunderkind Elliot (Rami Malek), who spends most of this double bill avoiding the influence of Christian Bale’s
Mr Robot
while his hacker friends continue their campaign against baddies EvilCorp.
However, it’s not long before he starts to get sucked back in…
Summary
New series. Gideon claims to have been accused of a crime that Elliot might have committed, and E Corp receives a demand for money.
