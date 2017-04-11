We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Henry IX
E3 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E3 Clearing the Air
Tomorrow 6:20pm - 7:05pm
GOLD
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
7:20pm - 8:05pm
GOLD +1
Saturday,
8:20pm - 9pm
GOLD
Saturday,
9:20pm - 10pm
GOLD +1
Sunday,
5pm - 5:40pm
GOLD
Sunday,
6pm - 6:40pm
GOLD +1
Monday,
12pm - 12:40pm
GOLD
Monday,
1pm - 1:40pm
GOLD +1
Wednesday,
8:40pm - 9:20pm
GOLD
Wednesday,
9:40pm - 10:20pm
GOLD +1
Review
by
Mark Braxton
The Palace is buzzing with succession speculation. Sick of being woken by bagpipes every day and keen to see more of his “commoner” girlfriend Serena (serene Kara Tointon), King Henry (Charles Edwards) is determined to go through with abdication. But first he has an important question to ask his gay son Alastair (Daniel Quirke).
Conveyed by car-boot (“necessary subterfuge”) to another park-bench meeting, the newly optimistic Henry is suddenly deflated when the lovely Serena points out a few home truths. Meanwhile, Annette Crosbie has some fun as the Queen Mother enjoying a spliff with her grandson.
Speaking of continuing the line, the series ends with a very cute set-up in the hope of a re-commission. Long live
Henry IX
.
Summary
Alastair agrees to take on the throne, to the outrage of his younger brother, while Henry employs increasingly elaborate deceptions to see Serena in private. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
King Henry IX
Charles Edwards
Serena
Kara Tointon
Alastair
Daniel Quirke
Edwin
Robert Portal
Comedy
Full Episode Guide
The man who would be king |
Charles Edwards reveals new royal comedy Henry IX
Actor Charles Edwards plays a disgruntled British monarch in a brand-new sitcom from comedy legends Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais
Whatever happened to Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais?
