We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Henry IX

E3 of 3
About Episode Guide
S1-E3 Clearing the Air
Premiere

S1-E3 Clearing the Air

Tomorrow 6:20pm - 7:05pm GOLD
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 7:20pm - 8:05pm GOLD +1
Saturday, 8:20pm - 9pm GOLD
Saturday, 9:20pm - 10pm GOLD +1
Sunday, 5pm - 5:40pm GOLD
Sunday, 6pm - 6:40pm GOLD +1
Monday, 12pm - 12:40pm GOLD
Monday, 1pm - 1:40pm GOLD +1
Wednesday, 8:40pm - 9:20pm GOLD
Wednesday, 9:40pm - 10:20pm GOLD +1
WIDE AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

The Palace is buzzing with succession speculation. Sick of being woken by bagpipes every day and keen to see more of his “commoner” girlfriend Serena (serene Kara Tointon), King Henry (Charles Edwards) is determined to go through with abdication. But first he has an important question to ask his gay son Alastair (Daniel Quirke).

Conveyed by car-boot (“necessary subterfuge”) to another park-bench meeting, the newly optimistic Henry is suddenly deflated when the lovely Serena points out a few home truths. Meanwhile, Annette Crosbie has some fun as the Queen Mother enjoying a spliff with her grandson.

Speaking of continuing the line, the series ends with a very cute set-up in the hope of a re-commission. Long live Henry IX.

Summary

Alastair agrees to take on the throne, to the outrage of his younger brother, while Henry employs increasingly elaborate deceptions to see Serena in private. Last in the series.

Cast & Crew

King Henry IX Charles Edwards
Serena Kara Tointon
Alastair Daniel Quirke
Edwin Robert Portal
Comedy

Have Your Say What did you think of Clearing the Air?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

The man who would be king | Charles Edwards reveals new royal comedy Henry IX

Actor Charles Edwards plays a disgruntled British monarch in a brand-new sitcom from comedy legends Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais

Whatever happened to Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais?

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Freeview film of the day: 21 Jump Street 6h ago
Peter Kay's Car Share made a triumphant return and viewers loved the cheeky road signs 19 Apr
Yes, that is Varys from Game of Thrones dressed up as a smurfette in Peter Kay's Car Share 19 Apr
Spies of Warsaw writers Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais on their lifelong partnership 9 Jan