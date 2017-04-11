We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Doctors
E3 of 192
About
Episode Guide
S19-E3 The Terminator
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Revenge is a dish best served… in the middle of the day, if you’re
Doctors
. Ruhma (Bharti Patel) is at St Phil’s, where her consultation is disturbed by the sound of Dr Cridge (Oliver Walker from Indian Summers) shouting next door. His computer has been hacked and a compromising photo of him has been sent from his email to his whole address book – including his wife Fleur (Cassie Layton).
Unfortunately for him his day quickly gets worse and it’s clear someone has a grudge against him. Nurse Kealey (Amy Dunn) tells Ruhma that Cridge is extremely unpopular with the staff, but is there more to it than that?
Summary
When an unpopular doctor as St Phil's has a streak of bad luck, Rhuma is drawn in, finding there may be a guiding hand at work.
Cast & Crew
Dr Adam Cridge
Oliver Walker
Nurse Joanna Kealey
Amy Dunn
Dr Al Haskey
Ian Midlane
Ruhma Hanif
Bharti Patel
JJ Kenwright
Neal Barry
Maria Cridge
Sasha Frost
Fleur Barker
Cassie Layton
Director
Dominic Keavey
Executive Producer
Mike Hobson
Producer
Caroline Slater
Writer
Stephen Keyworth
Soap
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Terminator
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
British Soap Awards 2017 - find out who's on the longlist
Which of your favourites will take home a trophy?
British Soap Awards to be broadcast LIVE this year - for the first time ever
Doctors is taking an extra long summer break and fans are NOT happy
Emmerdale crowned Best Soap for the first time ever at this year's British Soap Awards
The British Soap Awards 2016: the winners revealed!
When are the British Soap Awards on TV?
