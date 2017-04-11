We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

S19-E3 The Terminator

S19-E3 The Terminator

Revenge is a dish best served… in the middle of the day, if you’re Doctors. Ruhma (Bharti Patel) is at St Phil’s, where her consultation is disturbed by the sound of Dr Cridge (Oliver Walker from Indian Summers) shouting next door. His computer has been hacked and a compromising photo of him has been sent from his email to his whole address book – including his wife Fleur (Cassie Layton).

Unfortunately for him his day quickly gets worse and it’s clear someone has a grudge against him. Nurse Kealey (Amy Dunn) tells Ruhma that Cridge is extremely unpopular with the staff, but is there more to it than that?

Summary

When an unpopular doctor as St Phil's has a streak of bad luck, Rhuma is drawn in, finding there may be a guiding hand at work.

Cast & Crew

Dr Adam Cridge Oliver Walker
Nurse Joanna Kealey Amy Dunn
Dr Al Haskey Ian Midlane
Ruhma Hanif Bharti Patel
JJ Kenwright Neal Barry
Maria Cridge Sasha Frost
Fleur Barker Cassie Layton
Director Dominic Keavey
Executive Producer Mike Hobson
Producer Caroline Slater
Writer Stephen Keyworth
