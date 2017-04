Review

by Jane Rackham

Revenge is a dish best served… in the middle of the day, if you’re Doctors . Ruhma (Bharti Patel) is at St Phil’s, where her consultation is disturbed by the sound of Dr Cridge (Oliver Walker from Indian Summers) shouting next door. His computer has been hacked and a compromising photo of him has been sent from his email to his whole address book – including his wife Fleur (Cassie Layton).Unfortunately for him his day quickly gets worse and it’s clear someone has a grudge against him. Nurse Kealey (Amy Dunn) tells Ruhma that Cridge is extremely unpopular with the staff, but is there more to it than that?