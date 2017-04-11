We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Tonight at the Palladium
Premiere
S4-E1 Tonight at the London Palladium
Monday 8pm - 9pm
be3
Review
by
Alison Graham
And people say variety is dead. But it isn’t, it’s taking a few more reviving gasps with the return of
Tonight at the Palladium
hosted by the excellent Bradley Walsh.
It’s a jolly, varied bill topped by Brit award-winner, singer Emeli Sandé and, thrillingly, the reunited uber pop band Steps, performing their new single on television for the first time. Then add a dash of West End theatrical glamour with Ben Forster singing Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera, the breathtaking artistry of the amazing acrobats from the Chinese State Circus and the lush harmonies of all male a cappella group the Techtonics.
Summary
New series. The variety show from the West End theatre returns, featuring some of the UK's best-loved comedians and entertainers, including Emeli Sande, a performance from Phantom of the Opera, magician Peter Firman, and the very first television performance of the new single by pop band Steps. Hosted by Bradley Walsh.
Cast & Crew
Host
Bradley Walsh
Director
Richard Valentine
Series Producer
Andy Charles Smith
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
What's this? Just Peter Andre dressed up as Kylie Minogue
La la la, la la OH...
Bradley Walsh denies "ripping off" Michael Barrymore’s Palladium act
Latest News
Freeview film of the day: 21 Jump Street
6h ago
Peter Kay's Car Share made a triumphant return and viewers loved the cheeky road signs
19 Apr
Yes, that is Varys from Game of Thrones dressed up as a smurfette in Peter Kay's Car Share
19 Apr
Murder in Successville series 3: meet the celebrities
19 Apr