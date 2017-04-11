We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Tonight at the Palladium

E1 of 8
S4-E1 Tonight at the London Palladium
Premiere

S4-E1 Tonight at the London Palladium

Monday 8pm - 9pm be3
And people say variety is dead. But it isn't, it's taking a few more reviving gasps with the return of Tonight at the Palladium hosted by the excellent Bradley Walsh.

It's a jolly, varied bill topped by Brit award-winner, singer Emeli Sandé and, thrillingly, the reunited uber pop band Steps, performing their new single on television for the first time. Then add a dash of West End theatrical glamour with Ben Forster singing Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera, the breathtaking artistry of the amazing acrobats from the Chinese State Circus and the lush harmonies of all male a cappella group the Techtonics.

Summary

New series. The variety show from the West End theatre returns, featuring some of the UK's best-loved comedians and entertainers, including Emeli Sande, a performance from Phantom of the Opera, magician Peter Firman, and the very first television performance of the new single by pop band Steps. Hosted by Bradley Walsh.

Cast & Crew

Host Bradley Walsh
Director Richard Valentine
Series Producer Andy Charles Smith
Entertainment

