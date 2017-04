Review

by Alison Graham

And people say variety is dead. But it isn’t, it’s taking a few more reviving gasps with the return of Tonight at the Palladium hosted by the excellent Bradley Walsh.It’s a jolly, varied bill topped by Brit award-winner, singer Emeli Sandé and, thrillingly, the reunited uber pop band Steps, performing their new single on television for the first time. Then add a dash of West End theatrical glamour with Ben Forster singing Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera, the breathtaking artistry of the amazing acrobats from the Chinese State Circus and the lush harmonies of all male a cappella group the Techtonics.