Me and My Dog: The Ultimate Contest

Review

by Jane Rackham

The challenges in this episode are about understanding the world from a dog’s point of view. And yes, one of them does require the owners to get down on all fours and scramble through a muddy ditch.



As other tests include a cross-country treasure hunt based on smell and an open-water swimming race (one canny dog completes the course on her owner’s head), it seems a little unfair on those competitors who aren’t superfit triathletes.



Regardless of the competitive element, it’s wonderful to see the bonds between dogs and owners strengthen, and to learn how dogs perceive colour and – believe it or not – how they use each nostril differently.





