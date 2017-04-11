Me and My Dog: The Ultimate Contest

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Series 1-Episode 3

The challenges in this episode are about understanding the world from a dog’s point of view. And yes, one of them does require the owners to get down on all fours and scramble through a muddy ditch.

As other tests include a cross-country treasure hunt based on smell and an open-water swimming race (one canny dog completes the course on her owner’s head), it seems a little unfair on those competitors who aren’t superfit triathletes.

Regardless of the competitive element, it’s wonderful to see the bonds between dogs and owners strengthen, and to learn how dogs perceive colour and – believe it or not – how they use each nostril differently.


Eight dog owners and their pets compete together in a series of physical and mental challenges in the Lake District, in a bid to make it to the grand final. First, the Yellow team have a chance to score points in scent-based orienteering, while the Red team take on a woodland obstacle course. In the final round, the pairs take part in an open-water swim before the scores are revealed.

Presenter Chris Packham
Executive Producer Cate Hall
Series Director Barny Revill
Series Producer Jeremy Daldry
