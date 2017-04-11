We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Radio Times Festival news
More
Radio Times Festival news
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Me and My Dog: The Ultimate Contest
E3 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 3
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
The challenges in this episode are about understanding the world from a dog’s point of view. And yes, one of them does require the owners to get down on all fours and scramble through a muddy ditch.
As other tests include a cross-country treasure hunt based on smell and an open-water swimming race (one canny dog completes the course on her owner’s head), it seems a little unfair on those competitors who aren’t superfit triathletes.
Regardless of the competitive element, it’s wonderful to see the bonds between dogs and owners strengthen, and to learn how dogs perceive colour and – believe it or not – how they use each nostril differently.
Summary
Eight dog owners and their pets compete together in a series of physical and mental challenges in the Lake District, in a bid to make it to the grand final. First, the Yellow team have a chance to score points in scent-based orienteering, while the Red team take on a woodland obstacle course. In the final round, the pairs take part in an open-water swim before the scores are revealed.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Chris Packham
Executive Producer
Cate Hall
Series Director
Barny Revill
Series Producer
Jeremy Daldry
Entertainment
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Me and My Dog: The Ultimate Contest
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
What is dog parkour? Me and My Dog's Sian Ryan explains why it's the next big thing
Me and My Dog: The Ultimate Contest will introduce the public to dog parkour, which now has its own international association
BBC2's canine challenge Me and My Dog is officially the most heartwarming show on TV
Me and My Dog
| Meet the contestants in BBC2's cute new canine challenge
The dog in Sherlock series 4 was an absolute nightmare to work with
This dog sounds like a Tie Fighter
Can you match the celebrity to their dog?
This rescue dog who survived cancer does the most wonderful movie scene recreations
Are you a cat or a dog person?
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
How many of these famous film and TV dogs can you name?
28 Dec
Dogs at Polling Stations
7 May
Jeremy Paxman’s latest bugbear: dog owners who leave bags of mess on the beach
4 Oct
The extraordinary story of four guide dogs and their owners
4 Jul