Second Chance Summer: Tuscany

by Alison Graham

You know those Apprentice candidates who oh-so-confidently tell us that a particular task will be a breeze because “this is what I do?” Bear in mind what usually happens to them as you watch this episode of the life-change documentary.



The little group of restless Brits wants to open a restaurant in its Tuscan hideaway and a test run for local friends and neighbours works well, with nice Gill in charge of the cooking. Then one of the men offers to sort out the first paid-for meal – he’s been a chef and run restaurants all his life…



There’s far too much inspirational poster-levels of self-awareness. But, oh, the countryside is beautiful. And those sunsets!



