One Born Every Minute

Review

by Hannah Shaddock

Karolis, 31, gives hope to men everywhere as he recounts the way he met his wife Christians, 27. He saw her from across the dancefloor at a nightclub in Oxford, but “she actually wasn’t so keen on talking to me,” he says. But he persisted, and now they are expecting their first child.



Lucy and James, both 25, were also brought together by music – they’re in a “rock-slash-metal-slash-punk” band. Lucy has overcome bullying and eating disorders and says her big hope is that their daughter won’t have the same struggles. And Mike and Laura, both 31, welcome their second child – and make it look easy.



