One Born Every Minute
E3
About
Episode Guide
Series 10-Episode 3
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Hannah Shaddock
Karolis, 31, gives hope to men everywhere as he recounts the way he met his wife Christians, 27. He saw her from across the dancefloor at a nightclub in Oxford, but “she actually wasn’t so keen on talking to me,” he says. But he persisted, and now they are expecting their first child.
Lucy and James, both 25, were also brought together by music – they’re in a “rock-slash-metal-slash-punk” band. Lucy has overcome bullying and eating disorders and says her big hope is that their daughter won’t have the same struggles. And Mike and Laura, both 31, welcome their second child – and make it look easy.
Summary
Cameras focus on Christians, a Venezuelan mother-to-be and her Lithuanian husband Karolis as they adjust to a new life in Liverpool. There's also a look at musicians Lucy and James. She has suffered from anorexia, bulimia and depression, so eating during her pregnancy has been a challenge. Can becoming a mother give her a new perspective and help her deal with those issues?
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Sarah Swingler
Executive Producer
Simon Kerfoot
Series Producer
Gaynor Davies
Science
Have Your Say
What did you think of
One Born Every Minute
?
Full Episode Guide
Why tearjerking TV is good for you
Ellie Walker-Arnott
There can be a "real psychological benefit" to sobbing in front of Call the Midwife or wailing during One Born Every Minute, reveals an expert
Watching One Born Every Minute is (probably) like childbirth itself - horrifying yet worth...
Is there really one baby born every minute?
Calling all Christmas babies! One Born Every Minute wants expectant mums for new series
One Born Every Minute's Sacha: Anyone who says they didn’t put extra lip gloss on is lying
Why is One Born Every Minute so popular?
From the maternity ward to the Fried Chicken Shop - how Channel 4 took the ob-doc...
