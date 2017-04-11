Billy Connolly & Me: A Celebration

Review

by Jane Rackham

Over the past 50 years Billy Connolly has touched the lives of thousands of different people. His idiosyncratic travelogues have encouraged many to travel or drive about on a motor-trike: he’s inadvertently taught the most proper of ladies to swear like troopers; he’s inspired middle-aged men to take up the banjo or have a tattoo of his face inked on their thigh. And he’s made an awful lot of us laugh.



In this celebration of his career, snippets from his stand-up shows are intercut with videos made by gushing fans (some famous, some not). Andy (Murray) from Surrey recalls singing The Welly Song en route to tournaments, Peter (Kay) from Bolton reveals he had a comedy epiphany watching Billy’s TV show, and Emma from Herefordshire describes how watching his videos helped her laugh through childbirth. It's affectionately entertaining.



