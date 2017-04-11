We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Billy Connolly & Me: A Celebration
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Over the past 50 years Billy Connolly has touched the lives of thousands of different people. His idiosyncratic travelogues have encouraged many to travel or drive about on a motor-trike: he’s inadvertently taught the most proper of ladies to swear like troopers; he’s inspired middle-aged men to take up the banjo or have a tattoo of his face inked on their thigh. And he’s made an awful lot of us laugh.
In this celebration of his career, snippets from his stand-up shows are intercut with videos made by gushing fans (some famous, some not). Andy (Murray) from Surrey recalls singing The Welly Song en route to tournaments, Peter (Kay) from Bolton reveals he had a comedy epiphany watching Billy’s TV show, and Emma from Herefordshire describes how watching his videos helped her laugh through childbirth. It's affectionately entertaining.
Summary
An interview with the comedian, in which he reveals his thoughts on such topics as turning swearing into an art form and the underestimated power of laughter. This one-hour special includes Billy's classic stand-up moments alongside new and unseen performance footage, while famous fans such as Judi Dench, David Tennant, Andy Murray and Elton John talk about the impact that Billy has had on them.
Cast & Crew
Director
Kate Staples
Executive Producer
Kim Turberville
Executive Producer
Steve Brown
Producer
Kate Staples
Series Producer
Andy Bates
Education
