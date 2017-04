Review

by Kasia Delgado

It’s spring! Love is in the air! It’s the season of hope! Oh, hang on. Emma’s date has arrived and he’s a man she had already dated for a while – until he dumped her via text. It’s suddenly rather wintry in the First Dates restaurant…This first episode of the new series is brilliant. “They don’t teach you this sort of crap in school,” says 25-year-old country chap Will lamenting his woeful way with women. He, naturally, decides that fishcakes are a good topic to begin with as he charms 22-year-old Fran. Luckily for him, Fran’s not met many men before. “I bloody love tweed,” he says. Fran, it transpires, bloody loves tweed too. “A man in tweed is all you need” is her mantra, in fact. Perhaps things are warming up after all.