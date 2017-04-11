First Dates

Summary

Dapper 24-year-old Will is looking for a woman to share his love of the countryside, but he has never had a girlfriend and is not a natural when it comes to chatting up a lady, while lofty long-haired rocker Daniel, aka Squid, strides into the restaurant on a mission to break the rules. Mum-of-two Emma, 47, is all glammed up and ready to play the love lottery, but Cupid throws a huge surprise her way, and when the man who broke her heart walks through the door the drama begins.