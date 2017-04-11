We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

First Dates

E1
Series 8-Episode 1
Repeat

Series 8-Episode 1

Today 11:05pm - 12:05am 4seven
Tuesday, 2am - 2:55am 4seven
Thursday, 10pm - 11:05pm 4seven
It’s spring! Love is in the air! It’s the season of hope! Oh, hang on. Emma’s date has arrived and he’s a man she had already dated for a while – until he dumped her via text. It’s suddenly rather wintry in the First Dates restaurant…

This first episode of the new series is brilliant. “They don’t teach you this sort of crap in school,” says 25-year-old country chap Will lamenting his woeful way with women. He, naturally, decides that fishcakes are a good topic to begin with as he charms 22-year-old Fran. Luckily for him, Fran’s not met many men before. “I bloody love tweed,” he says. Fran, it transpires, bloody loves tweed too. “A man in tweed is all you need” is her mantra, in fact. Perhaps things are warming up after all.

Dapper 24-year-old Will is looking for a woman to share his love of the countryside, but he has never had a girlfriend and is not a natural when it comes to chatting up a lady, while lofty long-haired rocker Daniel, aka Squid, strides into the restaurant on a mission to break the rules. Mum-of-two Emma, 47, is all glammed up and ready to play the love lottery, but Cupid throws a huge surprise her way, and when the man who broke her heart walks through the door the drama begins.

Executive Producer Michele Kurland
Executive Producer Barnaby Coughlin
Series Editor Jon Crisp
Series Producer Lana Salah
Documentary

