We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
More
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Inside the Freemasons
E1 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1-Episode 1
Today 8pm - 9pm
Sky 1
See Repeats
Today,
9pm - 10pm
Sky 1 + 1
HD
SUB
WIDE
SUR
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
Sky1 isn’t known for its behind-closed-doors series, but this is a beautifully worked piece of observational TV. It’s one of those programmes that really does have the thing that press blurbs always claim – “unprecedented access” – in this case to the wood-panelled rooms and odd rituals of Freemasons.
Masons may, underneath it all, be a sinister cabal of insiders rolling up their trouser legs to rule Britain in secret but if so, they do a [italics] very [italics] good impression in this series of being nothing of the kind – more a club where pleasantly grey businessmen mingle and dress up.
In one good scene, Tony – a regional business manager and top mason in Nottingham – shows us the model racing cars he keeps in his loft, all pristine in their boxes. Somehow, it speaks volumes.
Summary
Documentary about the fraternal society, with cameras entering the United Grand Lodge of England for the first time to reveal what goes on behind closed doors. The first edition follows 40-year-old Bedfordshire farmer James Wootton as he prepares for a secret initiation ritual, while Worshipful Brother Anthony Henderson is getting ready for the ceremony that will elevate him to the highest rank in his county.
Education
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Inside the Freemasons
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Sir Patrick Stewart says he could have done Strictly Come Dancing
4h ago
Alex Jones is returning to The One Show
4h ago
Doctor Who marches to support science as Peter Capaldi joins London protest
5h ago
This Doctor Who fan theory could explain the fate of The Master and Missy in series 10
6h ago