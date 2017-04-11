Inside the Freemasons

Review

by David Butcher

Sky1 isn’t known for its behind-closed-doors series, but this is a beautifully worked piece of observational TV. It’s one of those programmes that really does have the thing that press blurbs always claim – “unprecedented access” – in this case to the wood-panelled rooms and odd rituals of Freemasons.



Masons may, underneath it all, be a sinister cabal of insiders rolling up their trouser legs to rule Britain in secret but if so, they do a [italics] very [italics] good impression in this series of being nothing of the kind – more a club where pleasantly grey businessmen mingle and dress up.



In one good scene, Tony – a regional business manager and top mason in Nottingham – shows us the model racing cars he keeps in his loft, all pristine in their boxes. Somehow, it speaks volumes.