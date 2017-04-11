Colombia with Simon Reeve

Review

by Jane Rackham

“Colombia is associated with cocaine and conflict, but there is much more to it than that,” says Simon Reeve standing on a glorious beach straight out of paradise. Despite that introduction, this isn’t a travelogue.



There’s no avoiding Colombia’s murky, violent, drug-related history and Reeve doesn’t shrink from interviewing a guerrilla commander or joining government soldiers as they destroy an illegal gold mine. He’s given first-hand accounts of the decades of conflict between Farc guerrillas and the government, tales of murders and rapes, and hears about “chop houses” (where people were dismembered). At least there’s a tiny flicker of hope with the recently signed peace deal.