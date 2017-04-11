We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Colombia with Simon Reeve

Review

“Colombia is associated with cocaine and conflict, but there is much more to it than that,” says Simon Reeve standing on a glorious beach straight out of paradise. Despite that introduction, this isn’t a travelogue.

There’s no avoiding Colombia’s murky, violent, drug-related history and Reeve doesn’t shrink from interviewing a guerrilla commander or joining government soldiers as they destroy an illegal gold mine. He’s given first-hand accounts of the decades of conflict between Farc guerrillas and the government, tales of murders and rapes, and hears about “chop houses” (where people were dismembered). At least there’s a tiny flicker of hope with the recently signed peace deal.

Summary

The presenter explores the country as 50 years of civil war draws to a close in the wake of a recently signed peace deal. He meets guerrilla fighters who have pledged to lay down arms, but also discovers a negative consequence of their disarming, as the paramilitary gangs that control the drugs trade grow in power. Simon travels through the country with coca farmers, who discuss the government support they will need in the turbulent times ahead, as poverty and land ownership becoming pressing issues.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Simon Reeve
Director Ruth Mayer
Executive Producer Sarah Waldron
Executive Producer Sam Bagnall
Producer Ruth Mayer
Documentary

Simon Reeve goes to Colombia: "I wanted to find out whether there’s a real chance of...

After 50 years Colombia's civil war appears to be at an end, but there are other obstacles to peace, says Reeve
