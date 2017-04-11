We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Dogs: The Untold Story
E1 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E1 Stronger Together
Today 5pm - 6pm
Animal Planet
See Repeats
Today,
6pm - 7pm
Animal Planet +1
HD
WIDE
not currently available
Add this to your watchlist to find out when it is available via broadcast or catch-up.
Watchlist
Review
by
Gill Crawford
They’re our faithful friends, and now science is helping to work out precisely how and why we have established such a close bond with another species. Basically, dogs are a lot smarter than we’ve given them credit for. When puppies stare at us, they trigger our hormone oxytocin, which in women particularly leads us to want to care for the little bundles. And it’s now known that stroking a dog releases serotonin, which aids relaxation and has proven medical benefits.
But we’re not the only ones to benefit from the relationship: witness the labrador trained to lie motionless in an MRI scanning machine while its reactions to vocal stimuli from both humans and dogs are measured. The reward it gets when it comes out explains a lot…
Summary
New series. The versatility and durability of canine species, beginning with a look at how dogs help man hunt, such as the Baka tribe, which is still hunting with its Basenji dogs.
Nature
Full Episode Guide
