Dogs: The Untold Story

E1 of 5
S1-E1 Stronger Together
Premiere

Review

They’re our faithful friends, and now science is helping to work out precisely how and why we have established such a close bond with another species. Basically, dogs are a lot smarter than we’ve given them credit for. When puppies stare at us, they trigger our hormone oxytocin, which in women particularly leads us to want to care for the little bundles. And it’s now known that stroking a dog releases serotonin, which aids relaxation and has proven medical benefits.

But we’re not the only ones to benefit from the relationship: witness the labrador trained to lie motionless in an MRI scanning machine while its reactions to vocal stimuli from both humans and dogs are measured. The reward it gets when it comes out explains a lot…

Summary

New series. The versatility and durability of canine species, beginning with a look at how dogs help man hunt, such as the Baka tribe, which is still hunting with its Basenji dogs.
Nature

