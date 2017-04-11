Dogs: The Untold Story

Review

by Gill Crawford

They’re our faithful friends, and now science is helping to work out precisely how and why we have established such a close bond with another species. Basically, dogs are a lot smarter than we’ve given them credit for. When puppies stare at us, they trigger our hormone oxytocin, which in women particularly leads us to want to care for the little bundles. And it’s now known that stroking a dog releases serotonin, which aids relaxation and has proven medical benefits.



But we’re not the only ones to benefit from the relationship: witness the labrador trained to lie motionless in an MRI scanning machine while its reactions to vocal stimuli from both humans and dogs are measured. The reward it gets when it comes out explains a lot…