Public Enemy

Review

by Alison Graham

Never move to Belgium. If this new crime thriller is to be believed, its justice system would free a serial murderer of children after just 20 years of a 30-year sentence, placing him entirely in the care of monks in a remote monastery.



Inhabitants of the tiny nearby forest-dwelling community are furious and protest vociferously. But it’s OK, because the killer is initially guarded by just one police officer, a woman who has clearly suffered some kind of childhood trauma that gives her terrible nightmares.



It’s a workmanlike and actually not-bad thriller, even if there are no surprises, though it’s almost comforting to know that even Belgian TV cops never “wait for back up!”