We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
More
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Public Enemy
E1 of 10
About
Episode Guide
S1-E1 The Lost Sheep
not currently available
Add this to your watchlist to find out when it is available via broadcast or catch-up.
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Alison Graham
Never move to Belgium. If this new crime thriller is to be believed, its justice system would free a serial murderer of children after just 20 years of a 30-year sentence, placing him entirely in the care of monks in a remote monastery.
Inhabitants of the tiny nearby forest-dwelling community are furious and protest vociferously. But it’s OK, because the killer is initially guarded by just one police officer, a woman who has clearly suffered some kind of childhood trauma that gives her terrible nightmares.
It’s a workmanlike and actually not-bad thriller, even if there are no surprises, though it’s almost comforting to know that even Belgian TV cops never “wait for back up!”
Summary
French-language drama following the release of a convicted child murderer, whose freedom coincides with the disappearance of a local girl.
Cast & Crew
Chloe Muller
Stephanie Blanchoud
Michael Charlier
Jean-Jacques Rausin
Lucas Stassart
Clement Manuel
Guy Beranger
Angelo Bison
Patrick Stassart
Philippe Jeusette
Judith Stassart
Laura Sepul
Vincent Stassart
Vincent Londez
see more
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Lost Sheep
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Arrested Development season 5 is officially happening
6h ago
Jeremy Corbyn's One Show appearance confirmed
6h ago
First look at Michael Greco on Casualty
7h ago
No, The Keepers is not "the new Making a Murderer". Here's why
7h ago