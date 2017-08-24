We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Public Enemy

S1-E1 The Lost Sheep

Review

Never move to Belgium. If this new crime thriller is to be believed, its justice system would free a serial murderer of children after just 20 years of a 30-year sentence, placing him entirely in the care of monks in a remote monastery.

Inhabitants of the tiny nearby forest-dwelling community are furious and protest vociferously. But it’s OK, because the killer is initially guarded by just one police officer, a woman who has clearly suffered some kind of childhood trauma that gives her terrible nightmares.

It’s a workmanlike and actually not-bad thriller, even if there are no surprises, though it’s almost comforting to know that even Belgian TV cops never “wait for back up!”

Summary

French-language drama following the release of a convicted child murderer, whose freedom coincides with the disappearance of a local girl.

Cast & Crew

Chloe Muller Stephanie Blanchoud
Michael Charlier Jean-Jacques Rausin
Lucas Stassart Clement Manuel
Guy Beranger Angelo Bison
Patrick Stassart Philippe Jeusette
Judith Stassart Laura Sepul
Vincent Stassart Vincent Londez
Drama

