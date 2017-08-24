Tonight at the Palladium

Review

by David Butcher

When the news broke that Bananarama were reforming, arguments broke out across the land as to whether they were ever any good or not. Of course they were! The trouble is, when the original line-up hasn’t performed together for 30 years, it’s hard to know whether they can still rustle up the girl-group magic, and whether the way their voices blended to sound like a sort of playground singalong (in a good way) will still work.



Well, this is where we find out, as they deliver their first comeback performance, singing Venus before the Palladium audience. Also on the bill – Barry Manilow!