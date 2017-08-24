We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Tonight at the Palladium

E4 of 8
When the news broke that Bananarama were reforming, arguments broke out across the land as to whether they were ever any good or not. Of course they were! The trouble is, when the original line-up hasn’t performed together for 30 years, it’s hard to know whether they can still rustle up the girl-group magic, and whether the way their voices blended to sound like a sort of playground singalong (in a good way) will still work.

Well, this is where we find out, as they deliver their first comeback performance, singing Venus before the Palladium audience. Also on the bill – Barry Manilow!

The variety show from the West End theatre continues, featuring some of the UK's best-loved comedians and entertainers, including The Chinese State Circus, singer Barry Manilow, comedian Pippa Evans, and an exclusive performance from the recently reunited girl band Bananarama. Presented by Bradley Walsh.

Presenter Bradley Walsh
Director Richard Valentine
Series Producer Andy Charles Smith
