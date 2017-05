Review

by Hannah Shaddock

Channel 4 describes Confessions of a Junior Doctor as the story of “junior doctors on the front line”, but arguably the previous three dispatches have merely shown life on the battlefield. This time we’re in the operating theatre, where doctors who would surely be very cool under fire often have just seconds to make life-or-death decisions.But as we follow new registrar James, it’s clear that one particularly difficult part of his job takes place before he even pulls on his scrubs – deciding when to operate, and when to let someone die. We also meet Kayla, who left her child at home in China while she trains in the UK, in an extreme example of the sacrifices required to succeed.