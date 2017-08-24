We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Confessions of a Junior Doctor

E4
Series 1-Episode 4
Series 1-Episode 4

Today 11:35pm - 12:35am Channel 4
Tomorrow, 12:35am - 1:35am Channel 4 +1
Channel 4 describes Confessions of a Junior Doctor as the story of “junior doctors on the front line”, but arguably the previous three dispatches have merely shown life on the battlefield. This time we’re in the operating theatre, where doctors who would surely be very cool under fire often have just seconds to make life-or-death decisions.

But as we follow new registrar James, it’s clear that one particularly difficult part of his job takes place before he even pulls on his scrubs – deciding when to operate, and when to let someone die. We also meet Kayla, who left her child at home in China while she trains in the UK, in an extreme example of the sacrifices required to succeed.

This episode follows junior doctors working in the competitive world of surgery, where many people often make huge personal sacrifices to further their careers, including Kayla, one of a handful of female juniors training to become surgeons, who had to leave her son behind in China to come and work as a doctor in the UK.

Director Will Jessop
Executive Producer David Clews
Executive Producer Grace Reynolds
Producer Will Jessop
Series Director Will Lorimer
Series Producer Clare Cameron
