Tate Britain's Great British Walks

E2
S1-E2 Richard E Grant & Constable

Little-known sides of the artist and celebrity are revealed this week. Richard E Grant immerses himself in the verdant inspiration behind John Constable’s pastoral scenes, joined by curator Gus Casely-Hayford.

Following the River Stour in Suffolk, Casely-Hayford argues critics unfairly confine the painter (1776–1837) to a chocolate-box pigeonhole. This was a landscape under threat, while Constable himself was an emotionally charged outsider.

Grant, meanwhile, often seen playing icy villains, cracks jokes incessantly and has a close encounter with a voluptuous sculpture. But there’s no shortage of sentimental, sometimes profound, moments, too.

Actor Richard E Grant joins art curator Gus Casely-Hayford explores sites made famous by John Constable, walking on Hampstead Heath and visiting Flatford Mill in Suffolk.
