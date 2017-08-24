We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Tate Britain's Great British Walks
E2
About
Episode Guide
S1-E2 Richard E Grant & Constable
Review
by
Harriet Pavey
Little-known sides of the artist and celebrity are revealed this week. Richard E Grant immerses himself in the verdant inspiration behind John Constable’s pastoral scenes, joined by curator Gus Casely-Hayford.
Following the River Stour in Suffolk, Casely-Hayford argues critics unfairly confine the painter (1776–1837) to a chocolate-box pigeonhole. This was a landscape under threat, while Constable himself was an emotionally charged outsider.
Grant, meanwhile, often seen playing icy villains, cracks jokes incessantly and has a close encounter with a voluptuous sculpture. But there’s no shortage of sentimental, sometimes profound, moments, too.
Summary
Actor Richard E Grant joins art curator Gus Casely-Hayford explores sites made famous by John Constable, walking on Hampstead Heath and visiting Flatford Mill in Suffolk.
Arts
