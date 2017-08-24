Tate Britain's Great British Walks

Review

by Harriet Pavey

Little-known sides of the artist and celebrity are revealed this week. Richard E Grant immerses himself in the verdant inspiration behind John Constable’s pastoral scenes, joined by curator Gus Casely-Hayford.



Following the River Stour in Suffolk, Casely-Hayford argues critics unfairly confine the painter (1776–1837) to a chocolate-box pigeonhole. This was a landscape under threat, while Constable himself was an emotionally charged outsider.



Grant, meanwhile, often seen playing icy villains, cracks jokes incessantly and has a close encounter with a voluptuous sculpture. But there’s no shortage of sentimental, sometimes profound, moments, too.