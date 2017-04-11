We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
The Worst Witch
E13 of 13
About
Episode Guide
S1-E13 The Worst Headmistress
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Flynn Sarler
The last episode of the series is not starting well, as Mildred is ignoring Maud’s calls and Agatha is manipulating all
the staff and pupils.
Summary
Agatha takes over the school without Mildred there to save the day.
Cast & Crew
Miss Cackle
Clare Higgins
Miss Hardbroom
Raquel Cassidy
Mildred Hubble
Bella Ramsey
Maud Spellbody
Meibh Campbell
Drusilla Paddock
Tallulah Milligan
Ethel Hallow
Jenny Richardson
Felicity Foxglove
Dagny Rollins
Esmerelda Hallow
Miriam Petche
Miss Gullett
Kacey Ainsworth
Miss Batt
Wendy Craig
Miss Drill
Shauna Shim
Julie Hubble
Nicola Stephenson
Enid Nightshade
Tamara Smart
Rowan Webb
Philip Martin Brown
Director
Dirk Campbell
Executive Producer
Marcus Wilson
Producer
Lucy Martin
Writer
Emma Reeves
