The Worst Witch

E13 of 13
S1-E13 The Worst Headmistress

The last episode of the series is not starting well, as Mildred is ignoring Maud’s calls and Agatha is manipulating all
the staff and pupils.

Agatha takes over the school without Mildred there to save the day.

Miss Cackle Clare Higgins
Miss Hardbroom Raquel Cassidy
Mildred Hubble Bella Ramsey
Maud Spellbody Meibh Campbell
Drusilla Paddock Tallulah Milligan
Ethel Hallow Jenny Richardson
Felicity Foxglove Dagny Rollins
Esmerelda Hallow Miriam Petche
Miss Gullett Kacey Ainsworth
Miss Batt Wendy Craig
Miss Drill Shauna Shim
Julie Hubble Nicola Stephenson
Enid Nightshade Tamara Smart
Rowan Webb Philip Martin Brown
Director Dirk Campbell
Executive Producer Marcus Wilson
Producer Lucy Martin
Writer Emma Reeves
