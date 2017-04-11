Stan Lee's Lucky Man

Review

by David Butcher

Oh dear. Harry’s boss (Steven Mackintosh) and wafty villainess Isabella are an item now. She has started using her magic bracelet to take out drug dealers and solve murder cases around London. “If this goes on, we’re going to win clean-up rate of the year award without lifting a finger,” observes Suri.



For some reason, all this makes Harry angrier than ever, so he and Isabella go head to head in a kind of bracelet v bracelet showdown. It takes the episode to interesting places, including a plot pivot you might not see coming.



