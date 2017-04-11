We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Stan Lee's Lucky Man
E8 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 2-Episode 8
Today 10pm - 11pm
Sky 1
See Repeats
Today,
11pm - 12am
Sky 1 + 1
HD
SUB
WIDE
SUR
Watchlist
Review
by
David Butcher
Oh dear. Harry’s boss (Steven Mackintosh) and wafty villainess Isabella are an item now. She has started using her magic bracelet to take out drug dealers and solve murder cases around London. “If this goes on, we’re going to win clean-up rate of the year award without lifting a finger,” observes Suri.
For some reason, all this makes Harry angrier than ever, so he and Isabella go head to head in a kind of bracelet v bracelet showdown. It takes the episode to interesting places, including a plot pivot you might not see coming.
Summary
Isabella begins a relationship with a member of the team as she puts a new plan into action, while Harry crosses a line when London's most-wanted criminals are killed one at a time.
Cast & Crew
Harry Clayton
James Nesbitt
Anna Clayton
Eve Best
Isabella
Thekla Reuten
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Stan Lee's Lucky Man
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
James Nesbitt on work ethic, being a Lucky Man - and hair transplants
“How many Stan Lee characters get to say, ‘You fickin’ eejits’ in a Northern Irish accent? I like that collision”
Stan Lee's Lucky Man series two confirmed
Meet Stan Lee, the Amazing Comic Man
Stan Lee on his failing eyesight: "I can't read comic books anymore"
First look at James Nesbitt in Stan Lee's Sky1 drama Lucky Man
Marvel comics mastermind Stan Lee writes TV drama starring James Nesbitt
