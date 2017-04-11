Review

by David Butcher

Change and decay are the running themes – as they often are in this quietly hilarious series. Once again, on one level it’s like an art-house movie where everything is a metaphor for something else, whether it’s a ruined hotel wall or a mussel. But mostly, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon rev their comic engines beautifully. At the restaurant table, Steve does exercises for his sore shoulder and Rob quips, “You look like a tentative Nazi.” They vie for scallops as James Bond and Scaramanga. They sing Abba as Jimmy Savile. It’s Michelin-starred, A-grade silliness.

