S3-E2 The Trip to Spain: Etxebarri

Review

Change and decay are the running themes – as they often are in this quietly hilarious series. Once again, on one level it’s like an art-house movie where everything is a metaphor for something else, whether it’s a ruined hotel wall or a mussel. But mostly, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon rev their comic engines beautifully. At the restaurant table, Steve does exercises for his sore shoulder and Rob quips, “You look like a tentative Nazi.” They vie for scallops as James Bond and Scaramanga. They sing Abba as Jimmy Savile. It’s Michelin-starred, A-grade silliness.

Summary

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon head to the historic Sos del Rey Catolico, and Rob sees how long Steve can go without mentioning his Oscar-nominated film, Philomena.
Comedy Drama

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon being very entertaining on The Trip, Trump and midlife crises

Ellie Harrison sat down with the travelling companions to learn about "midlife introspection", how the Potus would describe their show – and that you never mess with Steve Coogan’s ginger tea

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon's The Trip makes the journey from the BBC to Sky Atlantic

Sit back, relax, and enjoy some Steve Coogan outtakes...

Hotel 100 Torri – review

Steve Coogan on The Trip to Italy, politics and the future of Alan Partridge

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan confirm The Trip series 2 will shoot in Italy

The Trip - hilarious or cringeworthy... or both?

