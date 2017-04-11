We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

The Big Bang Theory

E19 of 24
S10-E19 The Collaboration Fluctuation
S10-E19 The Collaboration Fluctuation

Today 7:30pm - 8pm E4
Today, 8:30pm - 9pm E4 +1
Review

Friends in unfamiliar situations is the theme of tonight’s boffcom bulletin. Leonard feels put out when his new lodger Raj monopolises Penny with facials and related activities, so he hangs out with new parents Howard and Bernie.

Sheldon, meanwhile, realises a project that his neurobiologist fiancée Amy has been working on has implications in his own field, and embarks on a collaborative enterprise. While setting out some ground rules, they discover that being critical of each other actually helps their thought processes. Surely that will make Sheldon insufferable? Sorry, more insufferable..?

Summary

Penny begins to get along so well with new housemate Raj that Leonard starts to feel left out. Sheldon expresses an interest in Amy's work.

Cast & Crew

Leonard Hofstadter Johnny Galecki
Sheldon Cooper Jim Parsons
Penny Kaley Cuoco
Howard Wolowitz Simon Helberg
Raj Koothrappali Kunal Nayyar
Amy Farrah Fowler Mayim Bialik
Bernadette Rostenkowski Melissa Rauch
Sitcom

