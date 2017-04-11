The Big Bang Theory

Review

by Mark Braxton

Friends in unfamiliar situations is the theme of tonight’s boffcom bulletin. Leonard feels put out when his new lodger Raj monopolises Penny with facials and related activities, so he hangs out with new parents Howard and Bernie.



Sheldon, meanwhile, realises a project that his neurobiologist fiancée Amy has been working on has implications in his own field, and embarks on a collaborative enterprise. While setting out some ground rules, they discover that being critical of each other actually helps their thought processes. Surely that will make Sheldon insufferable? Sorry, more insufferable..?



