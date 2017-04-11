We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
The Big Bang Theory
E19 of 24
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S10-E19 The Collaboration Fluctuation
Today 7:30pm - 8pm
E4
See Repeats
Today,
8:30pm - 9pm
E4 +1
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Mark Braxton
Friends in unfamiliar situations is the theme of tonight’s boffcom bulletin. Leonard feels put out when his new lodger Raj monopolises Penny with facials and related activities, so he hangs out with new parents Howard and Bernie.
Sheldon, meanwhile, realises a project that his neurobiologist fiancée Amy has been working on has implications in his own field, and embarks on a collaborative enterprise. While setting out some ground rules, they discover that being critical of each other actually helps their thought processes. Surely that will make Sheldon insufferable? Sorry, more insufferable..?
Summary
Penny begins to get along so well with new housemate Raj that Leonard starts to feel left out. Sheldon expresses an interest in Amy's work.
Cast & Crew
Leonard Hofstadter
Johnny Galecki
Sheldon Cooper
Jim Parsons
Penny
Kaley Cuoco
Howard Wolowitz
Simon Helberg
Raj Koothrappali
Kunal Nayyar
Amy Farrah Fowler
Mayim Bialik
Bernadette Rostenkowski
Melissa Rauch
see more
Sitcom
