The Detectives: Inside the Major Crimes Team

Review

by Alison Graham

This straightforward, down-to-business fly-on-the-wall series follows detectives from Lancashire as they investigate crimes. A woman reports that her friend has been raped, while in another incident in another town, a man is captured on CCTV staggering into the street from a flat. He’s been stabbed numerous times and later dies of his injuries.



Cameras tag along throughout the inquiries. The detective sergeant in charge of tracking down the rapist, who overpowered and attacked a woman in her own home after they’d met on a dating website, brooks no nonsense. The man contacts her after she’s left a phone message. “Is it that serious you need to speak to me right now?” he wonders. Yes, it is.





