The Detectives: Inside the Major Crimes Team

E2 of 3
Series 1-Episode 2
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 2

Today 9pm - 10pm ITV, UTV, ITVHD London, ITVHD Yorkshire, ITVHD Border, ITVHD West, ITVHD Westcountry, STV
Today, 10pm - 11pm ITV +1, STV + 1
This straightforward, down-to-business fly-on-the-wall series follows detectives from Lancashire as they investigate crimes. A woman reports that her friend has been raped, while in another incident in another town, a man is captured on CCTV staggering into the street from a flat. He’s been stabbed numerous times and later dies of his injuries.

Cameras tag along throughout the inquiries. The detective sergeant in charge of tracking down the rapist, who overpowered and attacked a woman in her own home after they’d met on a dating website, brooks no nonsense. The man contacts her after she’s left a phone message. “Is it that serious you need to speak to me right now?” he wonders. Yes, it is.


The work of Lancashire Police's major investigation team. Detective Sergeant Sheralyn Melton investigates the rape of a young mother in her own home. The attacker found his victim through a dating website, and when the DS finds a suspect, she hopes she can gather enough evidence to charge him. Meanwhile, Detective Superintendent Andy Murphy launches a hunt for a killer when a man is fatally stabbed near Blackpool town centre.

Director Jamie Batten
Executive Producer Steve Warr
