The Detectives: Inside the Major Crimes Team
E2 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 2
Today 9pm - 10pm
ITV, UTV, ITVHD London, ITVHD Yorkshire, ITVHD Border, ITVHD West, ITVHD Westcountry, STV
See Repeats
Today,
10pm - 11pm
ITV +1, STV + 1
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Alison Graham
This straightforward, down-to-business fly-on-the-wall series follows detectives from Lancashire as they investigate crimes. A woman reports that her friend has been raped, while in another incident in another town, a man is captured on CCTV staggering into the street from a flat. He’s been stabbed numerous times and later dies of his injuries.
Cameras tag along throughout the inquiries. The detective sergeant in charge of tracking down the rapist, who overpowered and attacked a woman in her own home after they’d met on a dating website, brooks no nonsense. The man contacts her after she’s left a phone message. “Is it that serious you need to speak to me right now?” he wonders. Yes, it is.
Summary
The work of Lancashire Police's major investigation team. Detective Sergeant Sheralyn Melton investigates the rape of a young mother in her own home. The attacker found his victim through a dating website, and when the DS finds a suspect, she hopes she can gather enough evidence to charge him. Meanwhile, Detective Superintendent Andy Murphy launches a hunt for a killer when a man is fatally stabbed near Blackpool town centre.
Cast & Crew
Director
Jamie Batten
Executive Producer
Steve Warr
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
