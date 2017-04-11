Midnight Sun

Review

by Mark Braxton

While the main investigation founders, the mystery of troubled Kahina and her self-destructive urges is revealed. It’s a measure of how much we’ve come to care for Kahina that one scene here is so powerful. Her son Nadji catches up with her by hitchhiking from Paris, and this time there is no escape. It’s sensitively scripted, and extraordinarily played by Leila Bekhti, the out-and-out star of the show.



Meanwhile, many of the peripheral characters are starting to gravitate towards the central conspiracy.