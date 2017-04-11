We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Midnight Sun
E5 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 5
not currently available
Add this to your watchlist to find out when it is available via broadcast or catch-up.
Watchlist
Review
by
Mark Braxton
While the main investigation founders, the mystery of troubled Kahina and her self-destructive urges is revealed. It’s a measure of how much we’ve come to care for Kahina that one scene here is so powerful. Her son Nadji catches up with her by hitchhiking from Paris, and this time there is no escape. It’s sensitively scripted, and extraordinarily played by Leila Bekhti, the out-and-out star of the show.
Meanwhile, many of the peripheral characters are starting to gravitate towards the central conspiracy.
Summary
The final name on the most recent note matches that of a murder victim in Stockholm, and Kahina recognises a voice from her recent assault.
ADVERTISEMENT
