Tales from the Coast with Robson Green

A more reflective Robson takes on the British weather in the Outer Hebrides, where, oddly enough, it’s a wee bit wet and windy. But he grits his teeth and ploughs on, meeting people with the most beautiful, lilting accents you’ll ever hear and failing to get to grips with local crafts, from weaving Harris tweed to gathering kelp for gin-making. And apart from a brief bit of Proclaimers-murdering, he keeps the singing to a minimum this time. Instead, he takes a while to appreciate the stunning, empty beaches and sturdy traditional thatched cottages, where the floors slope to catch the rain…

