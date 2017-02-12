We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Tales from the Coast with Robson Green
Series 1-Episode 3
Review
by
Gill Crawford
A more reflective Robson takes on the British weather in the Outer Hebrides, where, oddly enough, it’s a wee bit wet and windy. But he grits his teeth and ploughs on, meeting people with the most beautiful, lilting accents you’ll ever hear and failing to get to grips with local crafts, from weaving Harris tweed to gathering kelp for gin-making.
And apart from a brief bit of Proclaimers-murdering, he keeps the singing to a minimum this time. Instead, he takes a while to appreciate the stunning, empty beaches and sturdy traditional thatched cottages, where the floors slope to catch the rain…
Summary
The actor travels to the wild and remote coastline of the Outer Hebrides and discovers how an unpredictable climate has given these islands an identity and way of life of their own. At the ancient village of Gearrannan, Robson tries his hand at weaving Harris Tweed in a traditional crofter's blackhouse, with mixed results, and on the Isle of Lewis he goes snorkelling for sugar kelp, used to flavour the local gin. He also camps on the beach at Luskentyre, and on the Isle of Barra helps out at the airport, where the beach doubles as its only runway.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Robson Green
Director
Stuart Ramsay
Executive Producer
Mark Robinson
Producer
Stuart Ramsay
Education
