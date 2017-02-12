Secret Life of Dogs

Review

by Jack Seale

Like the four-legged marvels it hails, this series is well balanced. If you’re not a particularly soppy dog person, you could tire of the slo-mo shots of very good boys leaping about cutely. But around every corner is a bit of science to make you prick up your ears again. Collies, we learn tonight, have a wider field of vision than shepherds, and process visual information more quickly; Newfoundlands suit swimming thanks to their double-layered coats.



Sometimes, dogs’ enhanced senses and ability to learn make them much more than companions. We’re privileged here to meet animals who have trained themselves to help vulnerable owners: the case of the woman with type 1 diabetes is astonishing.