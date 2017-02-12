We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Secret Life of Dogs
E2 of 3
About
Episode Guide
S2-E2 Working Like a Dog
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jack Seale
Like the four-legged marvels it hails, this series is well balanced. If you’re not a particularly soppy dog person, you could tire of the slo-mo shots of very good boys leaping about cutely. But around every corner is a bit of science to make you prick up your ears again. Collies, we learn tonight, have a wider field of vision than shepherds, and process visual information more quickly; Newfoundlands suit swimming thanks to their double-layered coats.
Sometimes, dogs’ enhanced senses and ability to learn make them much more than companions. We’re privileged here to meet animals who have trained themselves to help vulnerable owners: the case of the woman with type 1 diabetes is astonishing.
Summary
How and why dogs have become such good working companions, including Midge, the world's first police Chihuahua, and Joey, a sheepdog from the Cotswolds. Mother-of-four Toni Curtis gives her remarkable account of the fateful day when she was swept out to sea off the north coast of Wales and how she owes her life to the Newfoundland dog that saved her life. Narrated by Martin Clunes.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
Martin Clunes
Director
Tom Peppiatt
Executive Producer
Alice Keens-Soper
Executive Producer
Michael Massey
Producer
Laura Harris
Series Producer
Tom Peppiatt
see more
Nature
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Working Like a Dog
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
How many of these famous film and TV dogs can you name?
Are you best in showbusiness pooches? Or do you belong in the dog house?
This dog sounds like a Tie Fighter
Can you match the celebrity to their dog?
This rescue dog who survived cancer does the most wonderful movie scene recreations
Dogs at Polling Stations
Are you a cat or a dog person?
Jeremy Paxman’s latest bugbear: dog owners who leave bags of mess on the beach
Paul O'Grady: visiting Battersea Dogs Home was like putting an ex-drug addict in a cocaine...
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
A few new quirks and no jacket, yet Death in Paradise slips seamlessly from Kris Marshall to Ardal O'Hanlon
1h ago
EastEnders: hear Bex Fowler's song in full
1h ago
Sara Cox on “fan-girling” over Poldark’s women
2h ago
Sir Trevor McDonald on Mafia Women, Donald Trump and the future of ITV News
4h ago