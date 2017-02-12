Back in Time for Dinner

”What’s that? It looks like a giant hand grenade,” says man-of-the-house Brandon. A device like an armour-plated rugby ball squats on the Robshaws’ cooker: it’s a pressure cooker, and it promises to deliver scientifically healthier food, with vitamins intact. Because in the 1930s, where the living history series has arrived, healthy eating and dieting were suddenly in vogue, including the Hollywood Diet, which involved grapefruit at every meal because they “helped the body burn fat”. Meanwhile, there’s a detour to the 1990s as both Jilly Goolden and Ainsley Harriott pay a call.

Summary

The family discover a surprising decade of progress and optimism as they journey through the 1930s, with their larder now stuffed with familiar brands and snacks. Brandon and Rochelle take a trip out for dinner in their very first family car and there is popcorn to go with their own home cinema, but the family's old servant Debbie finds out that the 1930s bring hard times for working women such as her. However, as 1939 comes around the family's hopes for the future are dashed as their final party is interrupted by an historic radio announcement.