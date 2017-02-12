We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Back in Time for Dinner
E4 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S5-E4 Further Back in Time for Dinner: 1930s
Tomorrow 11:05pm - 12:05am
BBC Two (not Wales)
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
David Butcher
”What’s that? It looks like a giant hand grenade,” says man-of-the-house Brandon. A device like an armour-plated rugby ball squats on the Robshaws’ cooker: it’s a pressure cooker, and it promises to deliver scientifically healthier food, with vitamins intact.
Because in the 1930s, where the living history series has arrived, healthy eating and dieting were suddenly in vogue, including the Hollywood Diet, which involved grapefruit at every meal because they “helped the body burn fat”.
Meanwhile, there’s a detour to the 1990s as both Jilly Goolden and Ainsley Harriott pay a call.
Summary
The family discover a surprising decade of progress and optimism as they journey through the 1930s, with their larder now stuffed with familiar brands and snacks. Brandon and Rochelle take a trip out for dinner in their very first family car and there is popcorn to go with their own home cinema, but the family's old servant Debbie finds out that the 1930s bring hard times for working women such as her. However, as 1939 comes around the family's hopes for the future are dashed as their final party is interrupted by an historic radio announcement.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Giles Coren
Presenter
Polly Russell
Contributor
Brandon Robshaw
Contributor
Rochelle Robshaw
Contributor
Miranda Robshaw
Contributor
Rosalind Robshaw
Contributor
Fred Robshaw
Contributor
Ainsley Harriott
Director
Victoria Bell
Editor
Matthew White
Executive Producer
Emma Hindley
Executive Producer
Emily Shields
Producer
Victoria Bell
Series Producer
Nancy Bornat
Education
Documentary
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Further Back in Time for Dinner: 1930s
?
Full Episode Guide
Related News
What it’s like to go 100 years back in time for dinner
14 Feb
Locust powder, robot fridges and test tube beef – is this the future of food?
21 Apr
Giles Coren on taxing the fat, being an "urban food ponce" and why life wasn't better in the 1950s
17 Mar
What has Britain been having for dinner through the decades?
17 Mar