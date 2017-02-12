Review

by Alison Graham

Conducting a gay affair in a hotel at the height of the Second World War was never going to be easy, but Toby and Adil should have been more careful. Though it’s too late, they’ve been spotted in a clinch and such a juicy bit of highly blackmail-rich behaviour is now being exploited by a rotter.



Lady Hamilton’s suave lover Lucian D’Abberville slinks around the Halcyon, looking for nuggets of gossip that can make him money, though the all-seeing, all-knowing manager Richard Garland gives him odd glances, as if he’s trying to see what lies beneath the smarm and the polish. He’d better hurry up and find something, because events are moving fast.