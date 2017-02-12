We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
The Halcyon
E7 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 7
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Alison Graham
Conducting a gay affair in a hotel at the height of the Second World War was never going to be easy, but Toby and Adil should have been more careful. Though it’s too late, they’ve been spotted in a clinch and such a juicy bit of highly blackmail-rich behaviour is now being exploited by a rotter.
Lady Hamilton’s suave lover Lucian D’Abberville slinks around the Halcyon, looking for nuggets of gossip that can make him money, though the all-seeing, all-knowing manager Richard Garland gives him odd glances, as if he’s trying to see what lies beneath the smarm and the polish. He’d better hurry up and find something, because events are moving fast.
Summary
Garland asks Emma to take over running the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the hotel, while Betsey catches the eyes of a handsome man in the bar - who is most insistent they go for a drink. Meanwhile, Adil tries to break ties with Lucian after giving him more information gleaned from Toby's briefcase and the situation takes a serious turn when MI5 officers arrive at the Halcyon with a warrant to enter and search the premises - prompting Freddie to return to deal with the ensuing crisis.
Cast & Crew
Lady Hamilton
Olivia Williams
Richard Garland
Steven Mackintosh
Feldman
Mark Benton
Lillian
Annabelle Apsion
Freddie Hamilton
Jamie Blackley
Toby Hamilton
Edward Bluemel
Tom Hill
Alex Boxall
Wilfred
Michael Carter
Emma Garland
Hermione Corfield
Sonny Sullivan
Sope Dirisu
Lucian D'Abberville
Charles Edwards
Adil Joshi
Akshay Kumar
Joe OHara
Matt Ryan
Betsey Day
Kara Tointon
Peggy Taylor
Liz White
Club singer
Jamie Cullum
Mortimer
Danny Webb
Asper
Jonathan Aris
Statistician
Caitlin Innes Edwards
Noel Wilson
Ollie Marsden
Dora Taylor
Bella Padden
Evacuation officer
Claire Cage
Lord Ambrose
Geoff McGivern
Director
Philip John
Executive Producer
Sharon Hughff
Executive Producer
Jack Lothian
Executive Producer
Andy Harries
Producer
Chris Croucher
Writer
Martha Hillier
Writer
Jack Lothian
see more
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Halcyon
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
How did The Halcyon star Matt Ryan transform himself into nosy American journalist Joe...
Step one was shaving off his beard. Step two was mastering the voice for 1940s American broadcast journalism
Where is The Halcyon filmed?
Was The Halcyon's Joe O'Hara a real person? Meet US war reporter Edward R Murrow
Different drama, same fate: how Billy's death in The Halcyon echoes the plot of Downton...
Kara Tointon reveals "nerve-wracking" nude scene in new ITV drama The Halcyon
Is The Halcyon the new Downton Abbey?
The Halcyon's refugee storyline is more timely than ever
Recap |
The Halcyon ep 3: an evil guest, a troubled chef and a missing gun
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
A few new quirks and no jacket, yet Death in Paradise slips seamlessly from Kris Marshall to Ardal O'Hanlon
1h ago
EastEnders: hear Bex Fowler's song in full
1h ago
Sara Cox on “fan-girling” over Poldark’s women
2h ago
Sir Trevor McDonald on Mafia Women, Donald Trump and the future of ITV News
4h ago