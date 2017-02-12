A Place to Call Home

Review

by Jack Seale

Series four of the Australian saga – set in 1950s New South Wales and modelled on the highly strung Hollywood melodramas of that decade – begins with a suspicious death. Sarah (Marta Dusseldorp) thinks that what looks like a suicide might in fact be murder – what she doesn’t initially realise is that she was in danger herself.



Sarah’s got political strife on the horizon too, as 1954 sees Australia’s version of the Red Scare put anyone too outspoken at the risk of being labelled a Communist.



At the same time, though, social attitudes are loosening, which ought to be good news for the various characters whose sexual history is a shameful secret.