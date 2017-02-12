We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
A Place to Call Home
E1 of 12
About
Episode Guide
S4-E1 A Nagging Doubt
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jack Seale
Series four of the Australian saga – set in 1950s New South Wales and modelled on the highly strung Hollywood melodramas of that decade – begins with a suspicious death. Sarah (Marta Dusseldorp) thinks that what looks like a suicide might in fact be murder – what she doesn’t initially realise is that she was in danger herself.
Sarah’s got political strife on the horizon too, as 1954 sees Australia’s version of the Red Scare put anyone too outspoken at the risk of being labelled a Communist.
At the same time, though, social attitudes are loosening, which ought to be good news for the various characters whose sexual history is a shameful secret.
Summary
New series. Inverness is shocked by the death of a teacher whose fiance is serving overseas, and Elizabeth realises Henry's relationship with her grandson is not just professional.
Cast & Crew
Sarah Nordmann
Marta Dusseldorp
Elizabeth Bligh
Noni Hazlehurst
George Bligh
Brett Climo
Jack Duncan
Craig Hall
James Bligh
David Berry
Anna Poletti
Abby Earl
Olivia Bligh
Arianwen Parkes-Lockwood
Gino Poletti
Aldo Mignone
Carolyn Bligh
Sara Wiseman
Regina Bligh
Jenni Baird
Roy Briggs
Frankie J Holden
Director
Shirley Barrett
Writer
Bevan Lee
see more
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
A Nagging Doubt
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
A few new quirks and no jacket, yet Death in Paradise slips seamlessly from Kris Marshall to Ardal O'Hanlon
1h ago
EastEnders: hear Bex Fowler's song in full
1h ago
Sara Cox on “fan-girling” over Poldark’s women
2h ago
Sir Trevor McDonald on Mafia Women, Donald Trump and the future of ITV News
4h ago