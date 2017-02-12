We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

A Place to Call Home

E1 of 12
About Episode Guide
S4-E1 A Nagging Doubt

S4-E1 A Nagging Doubt

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Series four of the Australian saga – set in 1950s New South Wales and modelled on the highly strung Hollywood melodramas of that decade – begins with a suspicious death. Sarah (Marta Dusseldorp) thinks that what looks like a suicide might in fact be murder – what she doesn’t initially realise is that she was in danger herself.

Sarah’s got political strife on the horizon too, as 1954 sees Australia’s version of the Red Scare put anyone too outspoken at the risk of being labelled a Communist.

At the same time, though, social attitudes are loosening, which ought to be good news for the various characters whose sexual history is a shameful secret.

Summary

New series. Inverness is shocked by the death of a teacher whose fiance is serving overseas, and Elizabeth realises Henry's relationship with her grandson is not just professional.

Cast & Crew

Sarah Nordmann Marta Dusseldorp
Elizabeth Bligh Noni Hazlehurst
George Bligh Brett Climo
Jack Duncan Craig Hall
James Bligh David Berry
Anna Poletti Abby Earl
Olivia Bligh Arianwen Parkes-Lockwood
Gino Poletti Aldo Mignone
Carolyn Bligh Sara Wiseman
Regina Bligh Jenni Baird
Roy Briggs Frankie J Holden
Director Shirley Barrett
Writer Bevan Lee
see more
Drama

Have Your Say What did you think of A Nagging Doubt?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

A few new quirks and no jacket, yet Death in Paradise slips seamlessly from Kris Marshall to Ardal O'Hanlon 1h ago
EastEnders: hear Bex Fowler's song in full 1h ago
Sara Cox on “fan-girling” over Poldark’s women 2h ago
Sir Trevor McDonald on Mafia Women, Donald Trump and the future of ITV News 4h ago