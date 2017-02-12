We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

The Big Painting Challenge

E1 of 6
About Episode Guide
S2-E1 Still Life
Repeat

S2-E1 Still Life

Wed 1 Mar 1:15am - 2:15am BBC Two
Review

The art show returns in a deftly retouched format. Last time (in 2015) Una Stubbs and Richard Bacon led the hunt for Britain’s best amateur painter. Now it’s Mariella Frostrup and the Rev Richard Coles, alongside keen-eyed mentors and judges to add expertise about things like perspective and negative space. (You’ll learn...)

Any show of this kind inevitably sits in the shadow of The Great British Bake Off, and nothing could ever click quite so perfectly, but there are signs here of something satisfying as we watch ten hopefuls have a brush with disaster completing a still life in double-quick time.

The fun for viewers is in working out whose style you like and who you disagree with the judges about. One plea to the editor: why not dwell a fraction longer on each canvas so we can take it in? We shouldn’t have to use the pause button to get a decent look.

Summary

The nationwide search for Britain's best amateur artist returns, with Mariella Frostrup and the Rev Richard Coles taking over hosting duties. In the first edition, 10 contestants put their still life skills to the test, with some words of advice from Diana Ali and Pascal Anton. The artists must first paint a table laden with objects, before being split into two groups and challenged to produce a homage to either Van Gogh or Lichtenstein. Judges Lachlan Goudie, Daphne Todd and David Dibosa assess their efforts and decide who should be eliminated from the contest.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Mariella Frostrup
Presenter Rev Richard Coles
Judge Lachlan Goudie
Judge Daphne Todd
Judge David Dibosa
Contributor Diana Ali
Contributor Pascal Anson
Executive Producer Claire Nosworthy
Producer Bex Hevingham
Series Editor Meriel Beale
Arts

Have Your Say What did you think of Still Life?

Full Episode Guide
