The Big Painting Challenge
E1 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S2-E1 Still Life
Wed 1 Mar 1:15am - 2:15am
BBC Two
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Butcher
The art show returns in a deftly retouched format. Last time (in 2015) Una Stubbs and Richard Bacon led the hunt for Britain’s best amateur painter. Now it’s Mariella Frostrup and the Rev Richard Coles, alongside keen-eyed mentors and judges to add expertise about things like perspective and negative space. (You’ll learn...)
Any show of this kind inevitably sits in the shadow of The Great British Bake Off, and nothing could ever click quite so perfectly, but there are signs here of something satisfying as we watch ten hopefuls have a brush with disaster completing a still life in double-quick time.
The fun for viewers is in working out whose style you like and who you disagree with the judges about. One plea to the editor: why not dwell a fraction longer on each canvas so we can take it in? We shouldn’t have to use the pause button to get a decent look.
Summary
The nationwide search for Britain's best amateur artist returns, with Mariella Frostrup and the Rev Richard Coles taking over hosting duties. In the first edition, 10 contestants put their still life skills to the test, with some words of advice from Diana Ali and Pascal Anton. The artists must first paint a table laden with objects, before being split into two groups and challenged to produce a homage to either Van Gogh or Lichtenstein. Judges Lachlan Goudie, Daphne Todd and David Dibosa assess their efforts and decide who should be eliminated from the contest.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Mariella Frostrup
Presenter
Rev Richard Coles
Judge
Lachlan Goudie
Judge
Daphne Todd
Judge
David Dibosa
Contributor
Diana Ali
Contributor
Pascal Anson
Executive Producer
Claire Nosworthy
Producer
Bex Hevingham
Series Editor
Meriel Beale
Arts
Full Episode Guide
