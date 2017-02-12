The Big Painting Challenge

Review

by David Butcher

The art show returns in a deftly retouched format. Last time (in 2015) Una Stubbs and Richard Bacon led the hunt for Britain’s best amateur painter. Now it’s Mariella Frostrup and the Rev Richard Coles, alongside keen-eyed mentors and judges to add expertise about things like perspective and negative space. (You’ll learn...)



Any show of this kind inevitably sits in the shadow of The Great British Bake Off, and nothing could ever click quite so perfectly, but there are signs here of something satisfying as we watch ten hopefuls have a brush with disaster completing a still life in double-quick time.



The fun for viewers is in working out whose style you like and who you disagree with the judges about. One plea to the editor: why not dwell a fraction longer on each canvas so we can take it in? We shouldn’t have to use the pause button to get a decent look.



