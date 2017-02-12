Life of a Mountain: A Year on Blencathra

Review

by David Crawford

Two years after his portrait of Scafell Pike, film-maker Terry Abraham returns with another gorgeous paean to a Lake District peak, capturing the majesty of Blencathra in stately, painterly frames. It may only be the 18th highest peak in England, but it is wrapped in myth and legend – its name means Arthur’s Seat, the base of the legendary king.



Today its beauty attracts walkers and fell runners from around the world – snowboarders in winter – but there is a sobering tale of a local farm that closed after the 2015 floods, while a villager warns, “You’re a bit funny in the head if you go up Blencathra, that’s for tourists.”