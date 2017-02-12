We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Life of a Mountain: A Year on Blencathra

Sunday 8pm - 9pm BBC Four
Monday, 2:35am - 3:35am BBC Four
Review

Two years after his portrait of Scafell Pike, film-maker Terry Abraham returns with another gorgeous paean to a Lake District peak, capturing the majesty of Blencathra in stately, painterly frames. It may only be the 18th highest peak in England, but it is wrapped in myth and legend – its name means Arthur’s Seat, the base of the legendary king.

Today its beauty attracts walkers and fell runners from around the world – snowboarders in winter – but there is a sobering tale of a local farm that closed after the 2015 floods, while a villager warns, “You’re a bit funny in the head if you go up Blencathra, that’s for tourists.”

Summary

Award-winning film-maker Terry Abraham returns to the Lake District to showcase 'the people's mountain' - Blencathra, looking at the lives of local residents, schoolchildren and tourists. Featuring contributions from comedian Ed Byrne, broadcaster Stuart Maconie, mountaineer Alan Hinkes OBE and record-breaking fell runner Steve Birkinshaw.

Cast & Crew

Director Terry Abraham
Producer Terry Abraham
Arts

