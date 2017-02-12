Super Slimmers: Did They Really Keep the Weight Off?

Review

by Jack Seale

Paleo? 5:2? Cabbage soup? Whichever diet you’ve tried, there are two secrets you need to know. First, they work! Second, that’s not the point. This level-headed documentary meets people who slimmed spectacularly enough to make the news… most have now regained weight, a fact the diet industry relies on.



The latest theory is that your body sees weight loss as a survival threat, so it releases hormones that make food taste better. There’s no easy answer – but the scientific discussion and personal testimony here feel like they clarify the problem.