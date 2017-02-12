We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
The Great British Skinny Dip
Today 10pm - 11:05pm
4seven
David Butcher
This is a gentle, perceptive film about British naturists, but it’s also very funny.
At a Blackpool hotel people sit around a medium-sized conference room. Andrew, head of marketing for British Naturism, gives a presentation about a national skinny dipping day, and the fact that he is naked, as he runs through his PowerPoint slides, is childishly comical, it just is.
The naturists we meet make their case well: “It’s a beautiful feeling being free as nature intended,” says former head teacher Christine. Only later do we learn the price she paid for her freedom.
Cameras follow Andrew Welch, marketing director for British Naturism, as he attempts to attract support for a UK-wide series of nude swims over one weekend in September. The aim is to get young people to give nakedness a go in its most accessible form, and this programme follows Andrew over six busy months, including meetings with other members of this very private community.
Victoria Silver
Kathy O'Neil
Victoria Silver
The Great British Everything: what comes after the Bake Off, Sewing Bee, Pottery Throw...
Here's what is next for the winning TV formula that just keeps on giving
The Great British Skinny Dip: Why you should give naturism a go
