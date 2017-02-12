Inside Windsor Castle

Review

by James Gill

This scissors-and-paste series uses news footage and swooping shots of the outside of Windsor Castle to jump up and down on already well-trodden ground.



Royal watchers (Andrew Morton, Paul Burrell, Ingrid Seward, Richard Kay) tell us what’s going on in the Queen’s mind as we trot through life at the castle from 1992, the annus horribilis of the devastating fire and the separation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.



But if you can bear the fatuous shots of an actress in a headscarf and glasses pretending to be the Queen as she answers a Bakelite phone, it’s a brisk enough refresher course in one of the worst periods in the royal family’s history.