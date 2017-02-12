We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Inside Windsor Castle

E1 of 4
About Episode Guide
S1-E1 Tragedy and Triumph (1992 - 2016)
Premiere

S1-E1 Tragedy and Triumph (1992 - 2016)

Saturday 1am - 2am My5
See Repeats
Sunday, 12pm - 12:55pm Channel 5
Sunday, 1pm - 1:55pm Channel 5 +1
Sunday, 11pm - 12am My5
Tuesday, 2am - 3am My5
Tuesday, 3:10am - 4am Channel 5
Tuesday, 4:10am - 5am Channel 5 +1
SUB
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

This scissors-and-paste series uses news footage and swooping shots of the outside of Windsor Castle to jump up and down on already well-trodden ground.

Royal watchers (Andrew Morton, Paul Burrell, Ingrid Seward, Richard Kay) tell us what’s going on in the Queen’s mind as we trot through life at the castle from 1992, the annus horribilis of the devastating fire and the separation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

But if you can bear the fatuous shots of an actress in a headscarf and glasses pretending to be the Queen as she answers a Bakelite phone, it’s a brisk enough refresher course in one of the worst periods in the royal family’s history.

Summary

Documentary marking the centenary of the Windsor dynasty by examining the history of the royal residence over the past 80 years, looking at the tragedies and triumphs that have had an impact on the Queen and her family. The first edition reflects on the events of the past 25 years, including the fire in November 1992 that started in the private chapel and came at the end of a terrible year for the royals, with marital troubles hitting the Queen's three elder children.

Cast & Crew

Director Will Aspinall
Director Paul Nelson
Executive Producer Philip Clarke
Executive Producer Simon Raikes
Producer Will Aspinall
Producer Paul Nelson
see more
Documentary

Have Your Say What did you think of Tragedy and Triumph (1992 - 2016)?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

A few new quirks and no jacket, yet Death in Paradise slips seamlessly from Kris Marshall to Ardal O'Hanlon 1h ago
EastEnders: hear Bex Fowler's song in full 1h ago
Sara Cox on “fan-girling” over Poldark’s women 2h ago
Sir Trevor McDonald on Mafia Women, Donald Trump and the future of ITV News 4h ago