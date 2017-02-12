We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Inside Windsor Castle
E1 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E1 Tragedy and Triumph (1992 - 2016)
Saturday 1am - 2am
My5
See Repeats
Sunday,
12pm - 12:55pm
Channel 5
Sunday,
1pm - 1:55pm
Channel 5 +1
Sunday,
11pm - 12am
My5
Tuesday,
2am - 3am
My5
Tuesday,
3:10am - 4am
Channel 5
Tuesday,
4:10am - 5am
Channel 5 +1
SUB
Watchlist
Review
by
James Gill
This scissors-and-paste series uses news footage and swooping shots of the outside of Windsor Castle to jump up and down on already well-trodden ground.
Royal watchers (Andrew Morton, Paul Burrell, Ingrid Seward, Richard Kay) tell us what’s going on in the Queen’s mind as we trot through life at the castle from 1992, the annus horribilis of the devastating fire and the separation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
But if you can bear the fatuous shots of an actress in a headscarf and glasses pretending to be the Queen as she answers a Bakelite phone, it’s a brisk enough refresher course in one of the worst periods in the royal family’s history.
Summary
Documentary marking the centenary of the Windsor dynasty by examining the history of the royal residence over the past 80 years, looking at the tragedies and triumphs that have had an impact on the Queen and her family. The first edition reflects on the events of the past 25 years, including the fire in November 1992 that started in the private chapel and came at the end of a terrible year for the royals, with marital troubles hitting the Queen's three elder children.
Cast & Crew
Director
Will Aspinall
Director
Paul Nelson
Executive Producer
Philip Clarke
Executive Producer
Simon Raikes
Producer
Will Aspinall
Producer
Paul Nelson
Documentary
