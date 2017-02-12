We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Secrets of the National Trust with Alan Titchmarsh
E2 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E2 The Lake District
Today 10pm - 11pm
My5
See Repeats
Saturday,
2am - 3am
My5
Sunday,
12:55pm - 1:55pm
Channel 5
Sunday,
1:55pm - 2:55pm
Channel 5 +1
Sunday,
10pm - 11pm
My5
Tuesday,
3am - 4am
My5
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jack Seale
This impressive new history hunt moves on to the Lake District. Or at least, its primary host Alan Titchmarsh does, as he tells the life story of Beatrix Potter. It’s a team effort, though. Joan Bakewell is also among the Lakes, explaining how Grasmere helped to create the National Trust, Jon Culshaw is in Gloucestershire, and Suzannah Lipscomb says hello to the seals on the north Norfolk coast.
Summary
The host reveals some surprising facts about Beatrix Potter, and Joan Bakewell investigates a small island in Lake Grasmere and its role in the National Trust's creation. Plus, Oz Clarke visits a nursery housing some of our rarest plants, Jon Culshaw visits a time capsule in Gloucestershire and Suzannah Lipscomb travels to Blakeney Point, home of the UK's largest seal colony.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Alan Titchmarsh
Contributor
Joan Bakewell
Contributor
Oz Clarke
Contributor
Jon Culshaw
Contributor
Suzannah Lipscomb
Director
Chris Parkin
Executive Producer
Fintan Maguire
Series Producer
Chris Parkin
see more
Education
Documentary
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Lake District
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
A few new quirks and no jacket, yet Death in Paradise slips seamlessly from Kris Marshall to Ardal O'Hanlon
1h ago
EastEnders: hear Bex Fowler's song in full
1h ago
Sara Cox on “fan-girling” over Poldark’s women
2h ago
Sir Trevor McDonald on Mafia Women, Donald Trump and the future of ITV News
4h ago