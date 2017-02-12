We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Secrets of the National Trust with Alan Titchmarsh

E2 of 6
S1-E2 The Lake District
Review

This impressive new history hunt moves on to the Lake District. Or at least, its primary host Alan Titchmarsh does, as he tells the life story of Beatrix Potter. It’s a team effort, though. Joan Bakewell is also among the Lakes, explaining how Grasmere helped to create the National Trust, Jon Culshaw is in Gloucestershire, and Suzannah Lipscomb says hello to the seals on the north Norfolk coast.

Summary

The host reveals some surprising facts about Beatrix Potter, and Joan Bakewell investigates a small island in Lake Grasmere and its role in the National Trust's creation. Plus, Oz Clarke visits a nursery housing some of our rarest plants, Jon Culshaw visits a time capsule in Gloucestershire and Suzannah Lipscomb travels to Blakeney Point, home of the UK's largest seal colony.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Alan Titchmarsh
Contributor Joan Bakewell
Contributor Oz Clarke
Contributor Jon Culshaw
Contributor Suzannah Lipscomb
Director Chris Parkin
Executive Producer Fintan Maguire
Series Producer Chris Parkin
Education Documentary

