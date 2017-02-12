Secrets of the National Trust with Alan Titchmarsh

Review

by Jack Seale

This impressive new history hunt moves on to the Lake District. Or at least, its primary host Alan Titchmarsh does, as he tells the life story of Beatrix Potter. It’s a team effort, though. Joan Bakewell is also among the Lakes, explaining how Grasmere helped to create the National Trust, Jon Culshaw is in Gloucestershire, and Suzannah Lipscomb says hello to the seals on the north Norfolk coast.