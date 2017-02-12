We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

E1
Series 4-Episode 1
Repeat

Series 4-Episode 1

Today 11:55pm - 12:30am Sky Atlantic
Tomorrow, 12:55am - 1:30am Sky Atlantic +1
Saturday, 11:20pm - 11:55pm Sky Atlantic
Sunday, 12:20am - 12:55am Sky Atlantic +1
Monday, 10:35pm - 11:10pm Sky Atlantic
Monday, 11:35pm - 12:10am Sky Atlantic +1
Thu 23 Feb, 11:15pm - 11:50pm Sky Atlantic
Fri 24 Feb, 12:15am - 12:50am Sky Atlantic +1
Review

With President Donald Trump reigning supreme, an important plank of the liberal opposition to the Apprentice Prez can be found in TV studios manned by satirists like Brit John Oliver. His Make Donald Drumpf Again campaign may have failed to win the White House for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but there is still plenty of material (perhaps too much) for more of Oliver’s specialist satirical set pieces.

And while it may be harder for us to distinguish between the lampooning and the actual contents of the Don’s Twitter account, Oliver has long had other interests and targets, including US gun laws, the cigarette lobby and, of course, Brexit.

Summary

American talk show in which British comedian, actor and writer John Oliver presents a satirical look at the biggest news stories, political developments and pop culture events of the previous seven days. The topical series sees the former Daily Show reporter offer his distinct take on a variety of social, political and existential issues facing society.
Entertainment

Stephen Colbert talks satire under Trump: "Who can make jokes to a sobbing audience?"

The new president calls for a new approach

John Oliver's Brexit episode pulled from British TV until after the EU Referendum

