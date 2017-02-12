We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
E1
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 4-Episode 1
Today 11:55pm - 12:30am
Sky Atlantic
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
12:55am - 1:30am
Sky Atlantic +1
Saturday,
11:20pm - 11:55pm
Sky Atlantic
Sunday,
12:20am - 12:55am
Sky Atlantic +1
Monday,
10:35pm - 11:10pm
Sky Atlantic
Monday,
11:35pm - 12:10am
Sky Atlantic +1
Thu 23 Feb,
11:15pm - 11:50pm
Sky Atlantic
Fri 24 Feb,
12:15am - 12:50am
Sky Atlantic +1
HD
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Ben Dowell
With President Donald Trump reigning supreme, an important plank of the liberal opposition to the Apprentice Prez can be found in TV studios manned by satirists like Brit John Oliver. His Make Donald Drumpf Again campaign may have failed to win the White House for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but there is still plenty of material (perhaps too much) for more of Oliver’s specialist satirical set pieces.
And while it may be harder for us to distinguish between the lampooning and the actual contents of the Don’s Twitter account, Oliver has long had other interests and targets, including US gun laws, the cigarette lobby and, of course, Brexit.
Summary
American talk show in which British comedian, actor and writer John Oliver presents a satirical look at the biggest news stories, political developments and pop culture events of the previous seven days. The topical series sees the former Daily Show reporter offer his distinct take on a variety of social, political and existential issues facing society.
Entertainment
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Stephen Colbert talks satire under Trump: "Who can make jokes to a sobbing audience?"
The new president calls for a new approach
John Oliver's Brexit episode pulled from British TV until after the EU Referendum
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
John Oliver's takedown of Donald Trump is just as epic as you'd expect
1 Mar
Game of Thrones star Lena Heady and Last Week Tonight host John Oliver join Danger Mouse cast
13 Jul
John Oliver responds to Jack Warner's reply to John Oliver's take down of the Fifa official
16 Jun
Jack Warner hits YouTube to attack "comedian fool" John Oliver for Fifa jibes
12 Jun