Girls

E1
S6-E1 All I Ever Wanted
Repeat

S6-E1 All I Ever Wanted

Tomorrow 12:30am - 1:15am Sky Atlantic
Tomorrow, 1:30am - 2:15am Sky Atlantic +1
It’s the final outing for Lena Dunham and her girls, who are as aimless as ever. Remember Hannah’s monologue at the end of the last series? Well, it was published in The New York Times, and now she’s been recruited by the editor of “Slag Mag” (Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Chelsea Peretti). It’s a pretty note-perfect scene, as Dunham/Hannah, tongue firmly in cheek, sells herself thus: “I have a strong opinion about everything, even topics I’m not informed on.”

Elsewhere, Marnie and Ray and Jessa and Adam are still limping along, although you’d put money on neither couple making it to the end of the season – and a brief glimpse of Shoshanna confirms that she needs more air time.

The final season of Lena Dunham's critically acclaimed comedy. Hannah takes a plum job in The Hamptons, while Marnie tries to break old patterns. Starring Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke.
Comedy Drama

