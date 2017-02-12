We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Review
by
Hannah Shaddock
It’s the final outing for Lena Dunham and her girls, who are as aimless as ever. Remember Hannah’s monologue at the end of the last series? Well, it was published in The New York Times, and now she’s been recruited by the editor of “Slag Mag” (Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Chelsea Peretti). It’s a pretty note-perfect scene, as Dunham/Hannah, tongue firmly in cheek, sells herself thus: “I have a strong opinion about everything, even topics I’m not informed on.”
Elsewhere, Marnie and Ray and Jessa and Adam are still limping along, although you’d put money on neither couple making it to the end of the season – and a brief glimpse of Shoshanna confirms that she needs more air time.
Summary
The final season of Lena Dunham's critically acclaimed comedy. Hannah takes a plum job in The Hamptons, while Marnie tries to break old patterns. Starring Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke.
Comedy
Drama
Goodbye to Girls – what we've learned from Lena Dunham's pioneering drama
Hannah Horvath and friends return for a final series – but what is the legacy of Girls?
When is Girls series six on TV?
Lena Dunham regrets having four white women as main cast of Girls
Girls season 6 trailer sees Lena Dunham and Adam Driver return for one final chapter
The final series of Girls has no place for Friends
Lena Dunham bids farewell to Girls on Instagram
Casting |
Matthew Rhys joins final season of Girls
Check out the trailer for Lena Dunham's heart-warming new documentary Suited
