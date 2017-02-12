Review

by Hannah Shaddock

It’s the final outing for Lena Dunham and her girls, who are as aimless as ever. Remember Hannah’s monologue at the end of the last series? Well, it was published in The New York Times, and now she’s been recruited by the editor of “Slag Mag” (Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Chelsea Peretti). It’s a pretty note-perfect scene, as Dunham/Hannah, tongue firmly in cheek, sells herself thus: “I have a strong opinion about everything, even topics I’m not informed on.”



Elsewhere, Marnie and Ray and Jessa and Adam are still limping along, although you’d put money on neither couple making it to the end of the season – and a brief glimpse of Shoshanna confirms that she needs more air time.