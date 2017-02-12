We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
The Art of France
E3 of 3
About
Episode Guide
S1-E3 This Is the Modern World
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Gill Crawford
Andrew Graham-Dixon concludes his survey of French art, bustling through the tourist crowds of Montmartre or sitting in some chichi Parisian café. Even his hair takes on a raffish air.
He’s tracking the French golden age of art, running from the 1870s to the end of the Second World War, and it’s a gallery of wonders. And while the series ends on the dark shores of existentialism (with Joy Division on the soundtrack, hey ho), there’s still much to raise AG-D’s spirits; he gets so close to Monet’s 1872 Impression, Sunrise that he almost licks it, and his tender discussion of the same artist’s giant waterlily canvases might actually bring tears to the eye.
Summary
Andrew Graham-Dixon examines the development of Impressionism, when France was changing at a rapid pace and young artists re-invented the rules of painting - finding their muses in the bars, brothels and cabarets of Paris and turning the world of art on its head. Monet, Degas and their contemporaries launched a heated debate about the role of painting in the modern world that would pave the way for just about every modern art movement of note. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Actor
Andrew Graham-Dixon
Director
Tim Dunn
Executive Producer
Basil Comely
Series Producer
Silvia Sacco
Documentary
Arts
Full Episode Guide
Follow in the footsteps of the Impressionists in Normandy
From the pretty fishing port of Honfleur to the chalk cliffs of Étretat, explore a region that entranced Monet
