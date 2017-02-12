The Art of France

Review

by Gill Crawford

Andrew Graham-Dixon concludes his survey of French art, bustling through the tourist crowds of Montmartre or sitting in some chichi Parisian café. Even his hair takes on a raffish air.



He’s tracking the French golden age of art, running from the 1870s to the end of the Second World War, and it’s a gallery of wonders. And while the series ends on the dark shores of existentialism (with Joy Division on the soundtrack, hey ho), there’s still much to raise AG-D’s spirits; he gets so close to Monet’s 1872 Impression, Sunrise that he almost licks it, and his tender discussion of the same artist’s giant waterlily canvases might actually bring tears to the eye.