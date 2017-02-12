First Dates

Summary

Singletons hope to find love at the most romantic time of the year. Comedian Vince has rarely received Valentine's cards from anyone other than his mum, but hopes his luck will change when he meets Brigitte Bardot lookalike Anna. Retired NHS counsellor Elaine sacrificed her love life to bring up her daughter, but is now looking for a gentleman who can sweep her off her feet - and music producer Steve has all the right moves and they have instant chemistry.