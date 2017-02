Review

by Sarah Carson

Beyond the velvety opening and closing spiels from oleaginous maître d’ Fred, there’s a commendable lack of Valentine’s overload. I suspect they might have just chosen to spy on a selection of particularly lovely dates, which is no bad thing, as I’m a softie, and it’s nice for me to glimpse what a pleasant date can be like – a man recently took me to an abattoir, and I’m still suffering the flashbacks. First Dates is irresistible, and charms even the most cynical among us. It tempers the schmaltz with the solemn and the silly, and occasionally forces us to consider divine providence. In this episode one long-lost couple realise, midway through dinner, that they missed their first chance together after dating 20 years ago. No, you’re crying…