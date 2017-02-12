We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
First Dates
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
First Dates: Valentine's Special
Tomorrow 11:05pm - 12:10am
Channel 4
See Repeats
Saturday,
12:05am - 1:10am
Channel 4 +1
Saturday,
10pm - 11:05pm
4seven
Sunday,
11:05pm - 12:05am
4seven
Wednesday,
2:25am - 3:20am
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Sarah Carson
Beyond the velvety opening and closing spiels from oleaginous maître d’ Fred, there’s a commendable lack of Valentine’s overload. I suspect they might have just chosen to spy on a selection of particularly lovely dates, which is no bad thing, as I’m a softie, and it’s nice for me to glimpse what a pleasant date can be like – a man recently took me to an abattoir, and I’m still suffering the flashbacks.
First Dates
is irresistible, and charms even the most cynical among us. It tempers the schmaltz with the solemn and the silly, and occasionally forces us to consider divine providence. In this episode one long-lost couple realise, midway through dinner, that they missed their first chance together after dating 20 years ago. No, you’re crying…
Summary
Singletons hope to find love at the most romantic time of the year. Comedian Vince has rarely received Valentine's cards from anyone other than his mum, but hopes his luck will change when he meets Brigitte Bardot lookalike Anna. Retired NHS counsellor Elaine sacrificed her love life to bring up her daughter, but is now looking for a gentleman who can sweep her off her feet - and music producer Steve has all the right moves and they have instant chemistry.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Nicola Lloyd
Executive Producer
Michele Kurland
Series Editor
Barnaby Coughlin
Documentary
Have Your Say
What did you think of
First Dates: Valentine's Special
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
9 things not to do on a Valentine's date, according to First Dates
Make the best of your evening, with the worst of the Channel 4 dating series
First Dates Hotel: Where is it filmed?
What time is First Dates Hotel on TV?
“I feel like David Attenborough”: Fred Sirieux says First Dates is a nature show
10 secrets of First Dates
Dating tips from First Dates maitre d' Fred Sirieux
A First Dates guest got Fred's name wrong and viewers were unimpressed: "Oh the shame!"
Who pays? |
First Dates sparks huge Twitter debate about splitting the bill
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
6 TV formats that deserve their very own Brexit special
18 Jan
What is the point of the First Dates Hotel?
9 Jan
First Dates Hotel: You abs-olutely won’t believe what’s under Fred Sirieix’s suit
3 Jan
First Dates viewers praise "brave" and "inspirational" cancer sufferer Annie
15 Nov