The Wedding Day

Review

by Alison Graham

Serena and Jordan are a sweet couple, about to marry at the family-owned restaurant/hotel they manage. That’s about it really, but once film-maker Paddy Wivell gets to work he mines seams of heartache and disappointment.



Not Serena and Jordan’s – they are very happy and level-headed. But Serena’s divorced parents, particularly her dad, are a constant chorus of doubt and brittleness. He bangs on about what might happen if Serena and Jordan break up in five years time. Mum, meanwhile, is convinced Serena is pushing the boat out on a big do because she wants to impress her Lamborghini-driving dad.



It’s an odd little film, an eve-of-Valentine’s Day cautionary tale.