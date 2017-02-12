SAS: Rogue Warriors

Review

by David Butcher

We’ve reached the stage in the story – 1942 – when the embryonic SAS was having great success in its raids behind enemy lines in North Africa. Churchill was taken with their hit-and-run bravado, and when visiting Cairo he invited the outfit’s commander, David Stirling, to join him for dinner. It’s here that we get a story that sums up Stirling’s low cunning and outrageous cheek.



After dinner, Stirling asked if he could get a souvenir signature from the prime minister and generals present. They willingly signed a piece of paper that Stirling took with him… then unfolded and typed on the top: “Please give the bearer of this note every possible assistance” – carte blanche with the Army bureaucracy.



As well as tales like this, presenter Ben Macintyre has gathered excellent clips from interviews with SAS originals conducted in 1987. Recalling a brutal order he had to give, one officer reflects, “You’ve got to make yourself callous otherwise you can’t survive.”



