SAS: Rogue Warriors

E2 of 3
Series 1-Episode 2
Series 1-Episode 2

Monday 12am - 1am BBC Two Wales
We’ve reached the stage in the story – 1942 – when the embryonic SAS was having great success in its raids behind enemy lines in North Africa. Churchill was taken with their hit-and-run bravado, and when visiting Cairo he invited the outfit’s commander, David Stirling, to join him for dinner. It’s here that we get a story that sums up Stirling’s low cunning and outrageous cheek.

After dinner, Stirling asked if he could get a souvenir signature from the prime minister and generals present. They willingly signed a piece of paper that Stirling took with him… then unfolded and typed on the top: “Please give the bearer of this note every possible assistance” – carte blanche with the Army bureaucracy.

As well as tales like this, presenter Ben Macintyre has gathered excellent clips from interviews with SAS originals conducted in 1987. Recalling a brutal order he had to give, one officer reflects, “You’ve got to make yourself callous otherwise you can’t survive.”

Ben Macintyre examines how continued success for the unit could only be achieved with ever more dangerous and ambitious missions, while David Stirling's new second-in-command Captain Paddy Mayne was an officer as unpredictable and dangerous as the phase of war that was about to begin. The historian also reveals how many SAS members were captured by the Germans - and hears the extraordinary story of two of them who outran their pursuers by surviving for three days in the desert without food or fresh water.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Ben Macintyre
Director Matthew Whiteman
Executive Producer Eamon Hardy
Producer Matthew Whiteman
History

