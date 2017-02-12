We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Emmerdale

E7746
Episode Guide
Episode 7746

Episode 7746

Review

Emmerdale recently scooped best serial drama at the NTAs and tonight’s episode offers two reasons why. First, we have the emotional pull of the ongoing dementia storyline as Ashley leaves home and heads into residential care, while Laurel struggles to come to terms with being at home without her other half. John Middleton has been terrific throughout all this, but let’s not forget screen partner Charlotte Bellamy, who I’ve yet to see give a bad performance.

And then, of course, there’s the powerhouse double act of Robert and Aaron, who are once again disagreeing then reuniting. Oh, how the writers love to tease those #Robron fans.

Summary

Laurel, Sandy and Gabby take Ashley to the care home. He quickly settles into his new environment - but his contentment does not make the separation any easier on his devastated wife. Moira provides the village's latest resident with a place to stay, Pierce tells Rhona he is going away, but may not be telling the truth about where. Chas intervenes in an argument between Robert and Aaron, and Priya tells Rakesh she does not want him to leave.

Cast & Crew

Ashley Thomas John Middleton
Laurel Thomas Charlotte Bellamy
Sandy Thomas Freddie Jones
Gabby Thomas Rosie Bentham
Moira Dingle Natalie J Robb
Woman in barn Sally Dexter
Aaron Dingle Danny Miller
Robert Sugden Ryan Hawley
Finn Barton Joe Gill
Chas Dingle Lucy Pargeter
Pierce Harris Jonathan Wrather
Rhona Goskirk Zoe Henry
Priya Kotecha Fiona Wade
Rakesh Kotecha Pasha Bocarie
Eric Pollard Christopher Chittell
Director Michael Lacey
Executive Producer John Whiston
Series Producer Iain MacLeod
Writer Martin Fustes
Soap

