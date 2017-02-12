We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Review
by
David Brown
Emmerdale
recently scooped best serial drama at the NTAs and tonight’s episode offers two reasons why. First, we have the emotional pull of the ongoing dementia storyline as Ashley leaves home and heads into residential care, while Laurel struggles to come to terms with being at home without her other half. John Middleton has been terrific throughout all this, but let’s not forget screen partner Charlotte Bellamy, who I’ve yet to see give a bad performance.
And then, of course, there’s the powerhouse double act of Robert and Aaron, who are once again disagreeing then reuniting. Oh, how the writers love to tease those #Robron fans.
Summary
Laurel, Sandy and Gabby take Ashley to the care home. He quickly settles into his new environment - but his contentment does not make the separation any easier on his devastated wife. Moira provides the village's latest resident with a place to stay, Pierce tells Rhona he is going away, but may not be telling the truth about where. Chas intervenes in an argument between Robert and Aaron, and Priya tells Rakesh she does not want him to leave.
Cast & Crew
Ashley Thomas
John Middleton
Laurel Thomas
Charlotte Bellamy
Sandy Thomas
Freddie Jones
Gabby Thomas
Rosie Bentham
Moira Dingle
Natalie J Robb
Woman in barn
Sally Dexter
Aaron Dingle
Danny Miller
Robert Sugden
Ryan Hawley
Finn Barton
Joe Gill
Chas Dingle
Lucy Pargeter
Pierce Harris
Jonathan Wrather
Rhona Goskirk
Zoe Henry
Priya Kotecha
Fiona Wade
Rakesh Kotecha
Pasha Bocarie
Eric Pollard
Christopher Chittell
Director
Michael Lacey
Executive Producer
John Whiston
Series Producer
Iain MacLeod
Writer
Martin Fustes
Soap
Who is Linda Lusardi? Everything you need to know about the mum of Voice contestant Lucy Kane
4 Feb
Lacey Turner wins Best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards
25 Jan
Emmerdale: Inbetweeners star Emily Head to play Chrissie's sister Rebecca White
29 Dec
Who is Adam Thomas? I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2016 profile
7 Dec