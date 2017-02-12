Summary

Laurel, Sandy and Gabby take Ashley to the care home. He quickly settles into his new environment - but his contentment does not make the separation any easier on his devastated wife. Moira provides the village's latest resident with a place to stay, Pierce tells Rhona he is going away, but may not be telling the truth about where. Chas intervenes in an argument between Robert and Aaron, and Priya tells Rakesh she does not want him to leave.