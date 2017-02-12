We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
The Graham Norton Show
Series 20-Episode 17
Review
Sarah Doran
Our Graham's had so many big names round for a chat that you'd think he must have interviewed everyone who's anyone by now, but tonight sees the chat-show host welcoming Color Purple and Sister Act legend Whoopi Goldberg for the very first time. The EGOT (Emmy Grammy Oscar and Tony award winner) is known for her wit and wisdom and will surely hold her own on the male-dominated couch alongside Hollywood heavyweight Denzel Washington, Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan and the man, the myth, the legend, Keanu Reeves. Music comes courtesy of Rag'n'Bone Man.
Summary
The host chats to Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, who is currently appearing in the big-screen adaptation of August Wilson's Fences. Equal billing goes to legendary comedian and actress Whoopi Goldberg, who if previous appearances are anything to go by could well steal the show. Hollywood great Keanu Reeves, presently featuring in action thriller John Wick: Chapter 2 also graces the guest list, alongside Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan. Plus, Rag'n'Bone Man performs Human.
Cast & Crew
Host
Graham Norton
Guest
Whoopi Goldberg
Guest
Denzel Washington
Guest
Keanu Reeves
Guest
Jamie Dornan
Musical Guest
Rag'n'Bone Man
Director
Steve Smith
Executive Producer
Graham Stuart
Series Producer
Jon Magnusson
Entertainment
Comedy
Graham Norton tells Piers Morgan to "grow a pair" following Ewan McGregor row
"It is funny that he talks about millennial snowflakes and yet a man didn't agree to come on his show and he's been tweeting about it non-stop for 48 hours"
How Graham Norton’s Big Red Chair “changed lives”
Graham Norton’s big red chair is getting a spin-off
Chris Pratt tried a magic trick on The Graham Norton Show and completely screwed it up
Wizards unite! Eddie Redmayne and Benedict Cumberbatch together is actually spellbinding
Why Will Smith is the ultimate chat show guest
Graham Norton quits Twitter, says it's "not a happy world"
Charlie Sheen has a story about Donald Trump's cufflinks that "says a lot about the man"
