The Graham Norton Show

E17 of 20
About Episode Guide
Series 20-Episode 17

Review

Our Graham’s had so many big names round for a chat that you’d think he must have interviewed everyone who’s anyone by now, but tonight sees the chat-show host welcoming Color Purple and Sister Act legend Whoopi Goldberg for the very first time. The EGOT (Emmy Grammy Oscar and Tony award winner) is known for her wit and wisdom and will surely hold her own on the male-dominated couch alongside Hollywood heavyweight Denzel Washington, Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan and the man, the myth, the legend, Keanu Reeves. Music comes courtesy of Rag’n’Bone Man.

Summary

The host chats to Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, who is currently appearing in the big-screen adaptation of August Wilson's Fences. Equal billing goes to legendary comedian and actress Whoopi Goldberg, who if previous appearances are anything to go by could well steal the show. Hollywood great Keanu Reeves, presently featuring in action thriller John Wick: Chapter 2 also graces the guest list, alongside Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan. Plus, Rag'n'Bone Man performs Human.

Cast & Crew

Host Graham Norton
Guest Whoopi Goldberg
Guest Denzel Washington
Guest Keanu Reeves
Guest Jamie Dornan
Musical Guest Rag'n'Bone Man
Director Steve Smith
Executive Producer Graham Stuart
Series Producer Jon Magnusson
Entertainment Comedy

