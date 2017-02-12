The Graham Norton Show

Review

by Sarah Doran

Our Graham’s had so many big names round for a chat that you’d think he must have interviewed everyone who’s anyone by now, but tonight sees the chat-show host welcoming Color Purple and Sister Act legend Whoopi Goldberg for the very first time. The EGOT (Emmy Grammy Oscar and Tony award winner) is known for her wit and wisdom and will surely hold her own on the male-dominated couch alongside Hollywood heavyweight Denzel Washington, Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan and the man, the myth, the legend, Keanu Reeves. Music comes courtesy of Rag’n’Bone Man.