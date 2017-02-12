We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Fortitude
E3 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 2-Episode 3
Today 9pm - 10pm
Sky Atlantic
See Repeats
Today,
10pm - 11pm
Sky Atlantic +1
Thursday,
2:05am - 3:05am
Sky Atlantic
Thursday,
3:05am - 4:05am
Sky Atlantic +1
HD
SUB
WIDE
SUR
Watchlist
Review
by
Alison Graham
Nowhere and no one is safe in the strange, toxic little Arctic community of
Fortitude
. Even the wildlife is behaving oddly: the two scientists spot a deer eating a polar bear in the frigid wastes of the tundra. But reindeer are herbivores.
It’s too outrageous to be taken seriously, particularly as there’s a kind of comic relish in every new chunk of gore (and there’s a lot of gore in Fortitude) and severed head (there are a lot of those, too).
Even the local police station, when it’s empty of its tiny, hard-pushed police force, isn’t a place of safety for prisoners.
If you can’t wait until next week, then all ten episodes can be found on Sky Box Sets.
Summary
Natalie and Vincent head out into the wilderness and the police track down their suspect, but a dark turn of events leads them to question everything.
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Fortitude
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
Exclusive |
Fortitude writer “exploring new storylines” after series 2
No official word yet as to whether Sky Atlantic will return to the cursed town of Fortitude after season two – but the signs are promising for fans of the Arctic chiller…
Finding Fortitude: Head to Iceland's east coast to explore the spectacular locations in...
Dennis Quaid, Michelle Fairley and Ken Stott join cast of Fortitude series 2
Fortitude series two will pick up seven weeks on with "those who are left standing"
Fortitude creator Simon Donald answers some burning questions about the chilling drama
The whole of Fortitude series 2 will be available immediately after the first episode airs
New characters and new dangers in exclusive pictures from Fortitude series 2
Preview |
Fortitude is back – in all its mad, gory, moody glory
